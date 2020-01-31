CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

_____

613 FPUS56 KEKA 311201

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-010315-

Coastal Del Norte-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

64. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

44 to 54. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 47 55 / 0 20 90

Klamath 59 48 57 / 0 10 80

$$

CAZ102-010315-

Del Norte Interior-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

3500 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 33 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 48 57 / 0 10 80

$$

CAZ103-010315-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

67. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

45 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 47 58 / 0 0 70

Arcata 61 46 59 / 0 0 60

Eureka 59 45 58 / 0 0 60

Fortuna 63 47 60 / 0 0 40

$$

CAZ104-010315-

Southwestern Humboldt-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 65. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. North wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 60 44 55 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ105-010315-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the

morning. Highs 50 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39. West

wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 35 to 49. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 64 47 61 / 0 0 30

Hoopa 63 45 60 / 0 0 30

Willow Creek 64 45 62 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ106-010315-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs 37 to 51. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 44 59 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ107-010315-

Northern Trinity-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 34 to 49. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 58 39 55 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 62 42 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-010315-

Southern Trinity-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 52 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Lows 27 to

37. West wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 35 to 50. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 20 to

30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 62 40 61 / 0 0 0

Ruth 62 39 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-010315-

Mendocino Coast-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

44 to 54. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to

40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 47 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 48 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-010315-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 42 to 53. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 65 44 59 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 64 42 59 / 0 0 0

Willits 67 42 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-010315-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

West wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of snow. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 39 to 54. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 66 41 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-010315-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 68 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-010315-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 70 44 66 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

