CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

_____

531 FPUS56 KEKA 291110

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-300215-

Coastal Del Norte-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs

50 to 60. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. South

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 53 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 54. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 58. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 49 54 / 40 80 50

Klamath 56 50 58 / 20 70 50

$$

CAZ102-300215-

Del Norte Interior-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs

44 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 24 to

34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 48 57 / 40 80 60

$$

CAZ103-300215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

55 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 49 58 / 10 50 30

Arcata 59 48 61 / 10 50 30

Eureka 57 47 59 / 10 50 30

Fortuna 59 49 61 / 0 40 30

$$

CAZ104-300215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54. Lows

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 45 57 / 0 30 20

$$

CAZ105-300215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 51. Lows

25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 47 60 / 10 50 50

Hoopa 56 47 59 / 10 50 40

Willow Creek 57 47 60 / 10 50 30

$$

CAZ106-300215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 45 61 / 0 30 20

$$

CAZ107-300215-

Northern Trinity-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Lows

19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 39 54 / 0 20 20

Weaverville 53 41 58 / 0 20 10

$$

CAZ108-300215-

Southern Trinity-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 39 59 / 0 20 10

Ruth 53 38 58 / 0 20 10

$$

CAZ109-300215-

Mendocino Coast-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 48 60 / 0 10 10

Point Arena 55 51 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-300215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

43 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 45 61 / 0 20 10

Laytonville 54 42 59 / 0 10 10

Willits 57 42 62 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ111-300215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 41 61 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ112-300215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

46 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 58 46 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-300215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

44 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 45 64 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather