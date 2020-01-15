CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

434 FPUS56 KEKA 151031

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-160145-

Coastal Del Norte-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows 34 to 44. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 38 47 / 90 100 90

Klamath 49 40 46 / 70 100 90

CAZ102-160145-

Del Norte Interior-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 33 to 48. South wind 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow through the night. Slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of

10 to 13 inches. Lows 29 to 39. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. At higher elevation, south wind

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 37 45 / 80 100 90

CAZ103-160145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 45 to 55.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 43 to 53. South wind

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 62. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 40 48 / 60 100 90

Arcata 51 40 49 / 60 100 90

Eureka 51 39 49 / 60 100 90

Fortuna 50 40 48 / 70 100 90

CAZ104-160145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Very windy. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

40 to 50. South wind 25 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow level

3000 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 10 mph. At higher elevation, south wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows 32 to 42. South wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 57. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 45 38 43 / 80 100 100

CAZ105-160145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 34 to 49. Southeast

wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow through the night. Slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches.

Lows 30 to 40. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. At higher elevation, south wind

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 40 46 / 60 100 90

Hoopa 47 39 45 / 60 100 90

Willow Creek 47 39 45 / 60 100 90

CAZ106-160145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 36 to 50. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times

overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of

8 to 11 inches. Lows 30 to 40. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. At higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 48 37 46 / 70 100 100

CAZ107-160145-

Northern Trinity-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 32 to 47. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow through the night. Rain overnight. Breezy. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches. Lows

25 to 35. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. At higher elevation, south wind

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 29 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 35 30 36 / 50 100 100

Weaverville 39 34 39 / 40 100 90

CAZ108-160145-

Southern Trinity-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 33 to 48. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Lows

27 to 37. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. At higher elevation, south wind

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 41 32 41 / 40 100 90

Ruth 41 31 39 / 50 100 100

CAZ109-160145-

Mendocino Coast-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

44 to 54. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Lows 36 to 46. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 55. Southeast wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 43 50 / 50 100 100

Point Arena 50 44 49 / 40 100 100

CAZ110-160145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 51. Southeast

wind 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. In the valleys, south wind

up to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through the day. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. Highs 38 to 49. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 47 38 45 / 60 100 100

Laytonville 45 36 42 / 50 100 100

Willits 47 36 44 / 40 100 100

CAZ111-160145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

South wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow overnight. Breezy. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 28 to 38. South wind 20 to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. At higher elevation, south wind

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 45 34 42 / 40 100 100

CAZ112-160145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. At higher elevation,

south wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 47 40 45 / 30 100 100

CAZ113-160145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Highs 41 to 51. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

33 to 43. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 50. At

higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 50 40 48 / 20 100 100

