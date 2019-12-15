CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

727 FPUS56 KEKA 151101

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-160215-

Coastal Del Norte-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. East wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 39 53 / 60 20 10

Klamath 50 42 56 / 50 20 10

CAZ102-160215-

Del Norte Interior-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then isolated rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 43 to 55. Lows 38 to

48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 58. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 50 38 55 / 30 20 10

CAZ103-160215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 39 56 / 60 30 0

Arcata 52 40 57 / 60 30 0

Eureka 53 39 56 / 60 30 0

Fortuna 52 38 57 / 60 30 0

CAZ104-160215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 42 53 / 40 20 0

CAZ105-160215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then isolated rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to

59. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 50 38 56 / 30 10 10

Hoopa 50 36 55 / 40 20 0

Willow Creek 50 36 56 / 40 20 0

CAZ106-160215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Scattered rain showers through the day. Isolated snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 33

to 43. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to

60. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 36 57 / 20 10 0

CAZ107-160215-

Northern Trinity-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Snow

level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 55. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 27 47 / 10 10 0

Weaverville 45 27 48 / 10 10 0

CAZ108-160215-

Southern Trinity-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in the morning.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to

58. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 46 26 51 / 10 10 0

Ruth 46 27 53 / 20 10 0

CAZ109-160215-

Mendocino Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 50 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 40 56 / 30 10 0

Point Arena 52 42 54 / 30 10 0

CAZ110-160215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 48 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 37 56 / 20 10 0

Laytonville 48 35 53 / 10 10 0

Willits 51 32 56 / 10 10 0

CAZ111-160215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to

60. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 49 30 55 / 10 10 0

CAZ112-160215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 54. Highs 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 36 55 / 10 10 0

CAZ113-160215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

301 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 59. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 35 58 / 10 10 0

