CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

_____

335 FPUS56 KEKA 081131

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-090245-

Coastal Del Norte-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61. North wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 43 to

53.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 41 54 / 20 0 0

Klamath 56 43 57 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ102-090245-

Del Norte Interior-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Scattered rain showers

in the morning. Highs 45 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 45 to 58. Lows 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 39 58 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ103-090245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain

showers in the morning. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 42 57 / 20 0 0

Arcata 57 41 58 / 20 0 0

Eureka 56 42 57 / 20 0 0

Fortuna 57 42 58 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ104-090245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain

showers in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

61. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 60.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 50 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 62.

Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 43 55 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ105-090245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 59 39 60 / 40 0 0

Hoopa 57 38 58 / 40 0 0

Willow Creek 57 37 59 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ106-090245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 47 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 48 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 37 60 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ107-090245-

Northern Trinity-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Numerous rain showers

and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 50 29 53 / 50 0 0

Weaverville 53 31 54 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ108-090245-

Southern Trinity-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Scattered rain showers in the morning. Snow level 6000 feet.

Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 29 57 / 50 0 0

Ruth 55 29 59 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ109-090245-

Mendocino Coast-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain

showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 64. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 43 57 / 20 0 0

Point Arena 55 44 55 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ110-090245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 50 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 38 58 / 30 0 0

Laytonville 56 37 57 / 40 0 0

Willits 58 34 59 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ111-090245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 57 33 59 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ112-090245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.

Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 65. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 41 59 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ113-090245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 64. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 39 62 / 20 0 0

$$

_____

