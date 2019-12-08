CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019
335 FPUS56 KEKA 081131
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-090245-
Coastal Del Norte-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain showers in the
morning. Highs 51 to 61. North wind around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast
wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to
61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 43 to
53.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.
Highs 50 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 54 41 54 / 20 0 0
Klamath 56 43 57 / 20 0 0
$$
CAZ102-090245-
Del Norte Interior-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Scattered rain showers
in the morning. Highs 45 to 58.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows
34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
valley fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to
58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 45 to 58. Lows 41 to
51.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 58 39 58 / 20 0 0
$$
CAZ103-090245-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain
showers in the morning. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.
East wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.
Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 51 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 55 42 57 / 20 0 0
Arcata 57 41 58 / 20 0 0
Eureka 56 42 57 / 20 0 0
Fortuna 57 42 58 / 20 0 0
$$
CAZ104-090245-
Southwestern Humboldt-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain
showers in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. North wind up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.
Northeast wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 51 to
61. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 60.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to
54. Highs 50 to 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 62.
Lows 43 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 55 43 55 / 30 0 0
$$
CAZ105-090245-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows
33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
valley fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.
Highs 46 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 59 39 60 / 40 0 0
Hoopa 57 38 58 / 40 0 0
Willow Creek 57 37 59 / 40 0 0
$$
CAZ106-090245-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 47 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to
51. Highs 48 to 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.
Lows 41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 58 37 60 / 40 0 0
$$
CAZ107-090245-
Northern Trinity-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Numerous rain showers
and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.
Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows
27 to 37.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs
47 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs 44 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 59. Lows
34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers
likely. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 50 29 53 / 50 0 0
Weaverville 53 31 54 / 40 0 0
$$
CAZ108-090245-
Southern Trinity-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Scattered rain showers in the morning. Snow level 6000 feet.
Highs 45 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows
29 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs
47 to 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance
of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 61.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 48 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to
58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 54 29 57 / 50 0 0
Ruth 55 29 59 / 50 0 0
$$
CAZ109-090245-
Mendocino Coast-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain
showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 52 to
62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance
of rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 62.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 64. Lows 42 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 56 43 57 / 20 0 0
Point Arena 55 44 55 / 30 0 0
$$
CAZ110-090245-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 50 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance
of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 63.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 64. Lows 39 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 57 38 58 / 30 0 0
Laytonville 56 37 57 / 40 0 0
Willits 58 34 59 / 20 0 0
$$
CAZ111-090245-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 63.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows
31 to 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs
52 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance
of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 65.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 66. Lows 38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 57 33 59 / 40 0 0
$$
CAZ112-090245-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows
38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning.
Highs 54 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance
of rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 65. Lows 44 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 57 41 59 / 30 0 0
$$
CAZ113-090245-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
331 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 64. Lows 42 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 60 39 62 / 20 0 0
$$
