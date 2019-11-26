CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-270330-

Coastal Del Norte-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Strong winds. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

increasing to south 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Very

windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 32 to 42.

West wind 25 to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 26 to 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

39 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

42 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 46 37 44 / 100 100 60

Klamath 46 37 44 / 100 100 70

CAZ102-270330-

Del Norte Interior-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to south 20

to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to

25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 29 to 39. In

the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 47 35 45 / 100 100 60

CAZ103-270330-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO NOON PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Very

windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 33 to 43.

West wind 30 to 45 mph becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph overnight.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 40 to

50. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

27 to 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. East wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 44 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 47 38 44 / 100 100 80

Arcata 47 37 44 / 100 100 80

Eureka 49 38 46 / 100 100 80

Fortuna 48 38 45 / 100 100 90

CAZ104-270330-

Southwestern Humboldt-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 44 to 54. In the valleys, southeast wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, south wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to

45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Snow showers overnight. Strong winds. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. In the valleys, west

wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher elevation, southwest wind 30 to

45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

Lows 28 to 38. North wind around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 44 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 40 45 / 100 100 80

CAZ105-270330-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Highs 37 to 52. In the valleys,

southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 29

to 39. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher

elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West wind around

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 46 35 44 / 100 100 80

Hoopa 46 33 44 / 100 100 80

Willow Creek 46 32 43 / 100 100 80

CAZ106-270330-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Highs 36 to 51. In the valleys,

southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Lows 29

to 39. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher

elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West wind

around 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 55. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 49 30 47 / 100 100 80

CAZ107-270330-

Northern Trinity-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to

south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south

wind up to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Lows 21 to 31. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to

35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 30. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 20 to

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight.

Lows 16 to 26.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to

26.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 38 23 38 / 100 100 70

Weaverville 38 25 39 / 100 100 70

CAZ108-270330-

Southern Trinity-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Highs

33 to 48. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing

to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

south wind up to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Very windy. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Lows 24 to 34. In

the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

West wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet

overnight. Lows 18 to 28.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 18 to

28.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 42 22 41 / 100 100 70

Ruth 42 24 40 / 100 100 70

CAZ109-270330-

Mendocino Coast-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 46 to 56. East wind

around 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 34 to 44.

West wind 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. East wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 44 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 39 46 / 100 100 80

Point Arena 50 40 45 / 100 100 80

CAZ110-270330-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs 41 to 51. In the valleys, south wind up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Snow showers likely overnight. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 3000 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 28 to 38. In

the valleys, west wind 20 to 30 mph. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to

50. At higher elevation, west wind up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 24 to

34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 42 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 48 32 46 / 100 100 70

Laytonville 46 34 45 / 100 100 70

Willits 48 27 46 / 100 100 70

CAZ111-270330-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Highs 36 to 51. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers through the night.

Slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 26

to 36. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher

elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

West wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 20 to

30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 21 to

31.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 44 28 44 / 100 100 70

CAZ112-270330-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. In the

valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to

35 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind up to

25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers through

the night. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

overnight. Lows 35 to 45. In the valleys, west wind 20 to 35 mph.

At higher elevation, southwest wind 30 to 45 mph becoming west 20

to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to

41.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 44 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 50 37 48 / 100 100 70

CAZ113-270330-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

419 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 43 to 53. In the valleys, southeast wind up to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42. In the valleys, west

wind 20 to 35 mph. At higher elevation, southwest wind 30 to

45 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 52. West wind around

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 43 to 57.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 51 35 50 / 100 100 60

