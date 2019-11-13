CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
_____
213 FPUS56 KEKA 131158
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ101-140300-
Coastal Del Norte-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. South wind around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows
43 to 53. South wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64.
South wind up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
43 to 53. South wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
53 to 63. South wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to
51. Highs 55 to 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 55 46 55 / 0 0 10
Klamath 59 49 59 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ102-140300-
Del Norte Interior-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense valley fog in the morning.
Highs 60 to 71.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of valley fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
44 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to
53. Highs 57 to 72.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 56 to 69. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 71 47 65 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-140300-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 69. Light winds becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows
43 to 53. South wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
55 to 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.
East wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70. Lows
40 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 53 47 57 / 0 0 0
Arcata 56 46 59 / 0 0 0
Eureka 56 46 58 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 60 47 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-140300-
Southwestern Humboldt-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs
61 to 75. South wind up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54. South wind
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to
68. South wind up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. South wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 70. East wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to
53. Highs 63 to 78.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 67 50 62 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ105-140300-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 63 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 75 49 71 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 72 44 67 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 73 43 68 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-140300-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
57 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to
52. Highs 65 to 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 75 40 68 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-140300-
Northern Trinity-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to
47. Highs 66 to 81.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 70 38 66 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 71 36 68 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-140300-
Southern Trinity-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to
47. Highs 66 to 81.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 74 35 70 / 0 0 0
Ruth 74 37 68 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-140300-
Mendocino Coast-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 69. South wind around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows
43 to 53. South wind up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to
66. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52. South
wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Northeast wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 74. Lows
42 to 52.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72. Lows
40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 59 46 57 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 57 48 56 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-140300-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
68 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 84. Lows
41 to 51.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows
39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 71 43 65 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 75 46 67 / 0 0 0
Willits 73 38 66 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-140300-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
70 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
72 to 87.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 76 39 70 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-140300-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to
54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Highs 60 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 44 to
54.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 75 46 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-140300-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
358 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Highs 60 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 69 to 84.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 77 43 69 / 0 0 0
$$
_____
