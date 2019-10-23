CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ101-240130-
Coastal Del Norte-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to
75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. East wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
60 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
58 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 66 51 71 / 0 0 0
Klamath 71 54 77 / 0 0 0
CAZ102-240130-
Del Norte Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense valley fog in the morning. Highs
63 to 78. Northeast wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 20 to
25 mph at higher elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 84. East wind 20 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
65 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 78 52 84 / 0 0 0
CAZ103-240130-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. East wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. North wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
61 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 70 48 77 / 0 0 0
Arcata 72 48 81 / 0 0 0
Eureka 66 48 77 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 71 47 82 / 0 0 0
CAZ104-240130-
Southwestern Humboldt-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 69 to
84. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind
5 to 15 mph in the valleys and northeast 15 to 25 mph at higher
elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
70 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 77 53 83 / 0 0 0
CAZ105-240130-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense valley fog in the morning. Highs
67 to 82.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. East wind around 20 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 81 51 85 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 81 48 86 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 82 48 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ106-240130-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense valley fog in the morning. Highs
69 to 84.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind 20 to
25 mph at higher elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. East wind around 20 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 82 45 88 / 0 0 0
CAZ107-240130-
Northern Trinity-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 20 to
25 mph at higher elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northeast wind around 20 mph
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows
36 to 46.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 31 to 41.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 77 41 79 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 79 38 82 / 0 0 0
CAZ108-240130-
Southern Trinity-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense valley fog in the morning. Breezy.
Highs 71 to 86. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind 20 to
25 mph at higher elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northeast wind around 20 mph
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows
39 to 49.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 35 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 78 39 83 / 0 0 0
Ruth 77 41 82 / 0 0 0
CAZ109-240130-
Mendocino Coast-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 69 to
84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86. Northeast wind around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to
54. Highs 71 to 86.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 71 51 75 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 68 54 67 / 0 0 0
CAZ110-240130-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows
42 to 52.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 81 48 84 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 82 48 85 / 0 0 0
Willits 84 43 88 / 0 0 0
CAZ111-240130-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northeast wind around 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast wind 20 to
25 mph at higher elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows
42 to 52.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 37 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 83 43 88 / 0 0 0
CAZ112-240130-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense valley fog in the morning. Highs
77 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 86. Lows
46 to 56.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 43 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 86 56 88 / 0 0 0
CAZ113-240130-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
321 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 78 to
93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 42 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 88 50 92 / 0 0 0
