CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019

447 FPUS56 KEKA 280928

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

CAZ101-290030-

Coastal Del Norte-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in

the morning, then scattered rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 68. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 47 55 / 30 30 50

Klamath 57 46 57 / 30 30 50

CAZ102-290030-

Del Norte Interior-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 73. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 67 43 64 / 30 30 60

CAZ103-290030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers through

the day. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66. North

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 69. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 46 58 / 20 20 50

Arcata 59 46 58 / 20 30 50

Eureka 60 48 59 / 20 20 50

Fortuna 60 46 59 / 30 20 50

CAZ104-290030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs 53 to

67. North wind 15 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 65.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 65 45 62 / 20 10 50

CAZ105-290030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 75. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 45 64 / 40 20 60

Hoopa 66 44 65 / 20 20 50

Willow Creek 66 45 65 / 20 20 50

CAZ106-290030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 52 to 67. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 42 64 / 10 10 50

CAZ107-290030-

Northern Trinity-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers and snow.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers and snow. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 35 57 / 20 10 60

Weaverville 65 33 61 / 10 10 50

CAZ108-290030-

Southern Trinity-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67. Northwest

wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Chance of

rain showers overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 32 to

42. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 64 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 62 32 59 / 10 10 50

Ruth 60 32 56 / 10 10 60

CAZ109-290030-

Mendocino Coast-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 70. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 68. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 77. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 46 58 / 0 0 20

Point Arena 58 49 57 / 0 0 20

CAZ110-290030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 43 61 / 0 10 50

Laytonville 64 40 60 / 10 10 50

Willits 64 37 60 / 10 0 40

CAZ111-290030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Chance of rain showers through the day. Snow level 4500 feet

rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 64 36 61 / 10 10 50

CAZ112-290030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 74. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 58 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 67 44 65 / 0 0 20

CAZ113-290030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 72. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 78. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 67 to 81. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 43 67 / 0 0 30

$$

