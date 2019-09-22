CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019

_____

180 FPUS56 KEKA 220933

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-230045-

Coastal Del Norte-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 48 to 58. North wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 75. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 52 65 / 60 20 0

Klamath 69 52 70 / 40 20 0

$$

CAZ102-230045-

Del Norte Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 50 85 / 50 20 0

$$

CAZ103-230045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 81.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 52 67 / 30 10 0

Arcata 69 52 70 / 20 10 0

Eureka 68 54 69 / 20 10 0

Fortuna 71 53 71 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ104-230045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 81. North wind around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

84. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 74 51 80 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ105-230045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 82 52 87 / 40 20 0

Hoopa 79 51 84 / 30 10 0

Willow Creek 80 52 85 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ106-230045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 80 49 83 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ107-230045-

Northern Trinity-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 78 45 82 / 20 10 0

Weaverville 81 42 86 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ108-230045-

Southern Trinity-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 79 42 85 / 10 10 0

Ruth 76 42 80 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ109-230045-

Mendocino Coast-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 52 67 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 65 57 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-230045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 76 50 80 / 10 10 0

Laytonville 78 48 83 / 10 0 0

Willits 77 44 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-230045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 80 45 85 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-230045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 80 53 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-230045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102.

Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 84 52 90 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather