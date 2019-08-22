CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

083 FPUS56 KEKA 220935

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

CAZ101-230045-

Coastal Del Norte-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 78. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 84. Lows

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 67 56 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 72 57 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-230045-

Del Norte Interior-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 92 55 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-230045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 81. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 80. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 69 56 68 / 0 0 0

Arcata 71 56 72 / 0 0 0

Eureka 69 57 70 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 71 56 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-230045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 75 to 90. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 82 55 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-230045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 97 62 101 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 95 60 98 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 95 60 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-230045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 88 55 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-230045-

Northern Trinity-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 88 to

103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 91 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

94 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 95 59 98 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 100 55 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-230045-

Southern Trinity-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 95 52 100 / 0 0 0

Ruth 92 52 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-230045-

Mendocino Coast-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 53 67 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 55 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-230045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 58 89 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 91 59 93 / 0 0 0

Willits 88 55 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-230045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to

98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 58 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-230045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 88 57 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-230045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

235 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to

97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 62 97 / 0 0 0

