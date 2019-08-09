CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

300 FPUS56 KEKA 091023

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-100130-

Coastal Del Norte-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 55 62 / 10 20 30

Klamath 66 55 65 / 0 30 30

$$

CAZ102-100130-

Del Norte Interior-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of rain showers through the night. Slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 83 53 80 / 20 30 40

$$

CAZ103-100130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

65 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 56 65 / 10 30 30

Arcata 68 56 67 / 10 30 30

Eureka 69 58 68 / 20 30 30

Fortuna 70 56 68 / 10 50 30

$$

CAZ104-100130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 83. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 51 to 61. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to

79. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 77 54 75 / 10 60 30

$$

CAZ105-100130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 86 56 78 / 30 60 60

Hoopa 86 54 79 / 20 50 50

Willow Creek 86 56 79 / 20 50 50

$$

CAZ106-100130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 53 77 / 10 50 30

$$

CAZ107-100130-

Northern Trinity-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 52 73 / 40 60 60

Weaverville 89 48 78 / 50 50 60

$$

CAZ108-100130-

Southern Trinity-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 84 45 74 / 40 50 60

Ruth 80 43 72 / 20 50 60

$$

CAZ109-100130-

Mendocino Coast-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

the night. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. West wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 54 63 / 10 50 20

Point Arena 63 55 63 / 10 40 20

$$

CAZ110-100130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 78 54 74 / 10 50 30

Laytonville 79 53 74 / 10 30 30

Willits 76 50 72 / 10 30 30

$$

CAZ111-100130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 81 51 74 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ112-100130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 79 53 76 / 10 30 20

$$

CAZ113-100130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 82 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 84 58 80 / 10 20 30

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather