CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

_____

583 FPUS56 KEKA 241013

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-250115-

Coastal Del Norte-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 81. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 82. Lows

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

65 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 67 54 68 / 0 0 0

Klamath 74 57 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-250115-

Del Norte Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 54 to

64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 53 to

63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 93 56 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-250115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

80. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 82. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 76 54 78 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 54 71 / 0 0 0

Eureka 67 55 68 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 71 54 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-250115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 83 52 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-250115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98.

Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to

95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 96 63 100 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 94 58 98 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 95 60 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-250115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 90 53 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-250115-

Northern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

91 to 106.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 98 61 99 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 97 54 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-250115-

Southern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

88 to 103.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 98 51 99 / 0 0 0

Ruth 94 51 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-250115-

Mendocino Coast-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 53 68 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 53 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-250115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 90 to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 55 90 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 93 57 94 / 0 0 0

Willits 90 54 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-250115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 89 to

104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 95 57 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-250115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 90 54 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-250115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 88 to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 98 60 99 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

