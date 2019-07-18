CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

_____

561 FPUS56 KEKA 181022

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-190130-

Coastal Del Norte-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 79. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 69 to 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 67 54 67 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 56 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-190130-

Del Norte Interior-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 91 54 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-190130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 79.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 79. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 65 to 79.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 72 55 72 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 55 69 / 0 0 0

Eureka 67 56 67 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 71 55 71 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ104-190130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 82 53 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-190130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 62 94 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 92 57 92 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 92 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-190130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-190130-

Northern Trinity-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 52 to

62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 59 93 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 94 54 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-190130-

Southern Trinity-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 94 51 94 / 0 0 0

Ruth 91 51 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-190130-

Mendocino Coast-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 54 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 54 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-190130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 86 57 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 57 86 / 0 0 0

Willits 86 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-190130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 92 57 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-190130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 85 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-190130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

322 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 92 59 91 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather