CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019

_____

776 FPUS56 KEKA 020957

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-030100-

Coastal Del Norte-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

72. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 74. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 52 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 52 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-030100-

Del Norte Interior-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 83 51 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-030100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 73. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 52 67 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 52 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 53 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 65 51 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-030100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 75 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-030100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 73 to 88. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 86 55 88 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 84 51 84 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 83 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-030100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 78 47 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-030100-

Northern Trinity-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Temperatures falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 85 52 85 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 88 46 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-030100-

Southern Trinity-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 78 to

93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 84 43 85 / 0 0 0

Ruth 80 42 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-030100-

Mendocino Coast-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

76. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 52 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 52 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-030100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 78 49 79 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 79 49 79 / 0 0 0

Willits 77 46 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-030100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 77 to

92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 81 47 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-030100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 77 49 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-030100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 83 52 83 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather