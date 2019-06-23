CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

309 FPUS56 KEKA 231032

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-240145-

Coastal Del Norte-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. West

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

55 to 65. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 50 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 52 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-240145-

Del Norte Interior-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 90 52 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-240145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

77. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 71 48 68 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 48 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 49 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 49 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-240145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 50 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-240145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 93 58 89 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 91 52 86 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 92 55 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-240145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 48 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-240145-

Northern Trinity-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Temperatures falling into the

mid 70s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 91 53 88 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 95 47 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-240145-

Southern Trinity-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 92 46 88 / 0 0 0

Ruth 90 46 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-240145-

Mendocino Coast-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 52 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 66 51 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-240145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 87 52 83 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 90 54 85 / 0 0 0

Willits 90 51 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-240145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 91 52 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-240145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 89 52 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-240145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 96 56 91 / 0 0 0

