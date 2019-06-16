CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019
_____
452 FPUS56 KEKA 160913
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-170015-
Coastal Del Norte-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 68 to
83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
65 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
64 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 63 53 66 / 0 0 0
Klamath 73 57 78 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ102-170015-
Del Norte Interior-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Northeast wind around 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North wind around
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Northeast wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
Highs 81 to 96.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows
48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 92 56 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-170015-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to
81. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82.
Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
62 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
Highs 62 to 77.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 68 52 71 / 0 0 0
Arcata 67 52 70 / 0 0 0
Eureka 63 53 65 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 69 53 72 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-170015-
Southwestern Humboldt-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 20 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind
20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
79 to 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.
Highs 75 to 90.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 82 53 84 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-170015-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Temperatures falling into the
upper 70s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
Highs 87 to 102.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows
48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 97 61 99 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 93 57 97 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 93 59 96 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-170015-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around
20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows
51 to 61.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows
48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 87 52 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-170015-
Northern Trinity-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. Temperatures falling into the
lower 80s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
Highs 90 to 105.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 47 to
57.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 95 58 95 / 10 10 0
Weaverville 97 53 99 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-170015-
Southern Trinity-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
Highs 88 to 103.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 49 to
59.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 95 53 97 / 0 0 0
Ruth 92 53 95 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ109-170015-
Mendocino Coast-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.
Highs 68 to 83.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 65 56 68 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 62 53 64 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-170015-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
Highs 87 to 102.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 85 56 90 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 89 57 94 / 0 0 0
Willits 87 55 92 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-170015-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 81 to 96.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
Highs 88 to 103.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows
53 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 92 57 96 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ112-170015-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to
61.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows
51 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 85 55 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-170015-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
213 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 86 to 101.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 53 to
63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 92 58 98 / 0 0 0
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather