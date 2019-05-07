CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2019

_____

844 FPUS56 KEKA 070956

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-080100-

Coastal Del Norte-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 54 to 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 83. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 69 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 72. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 49 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 58 50 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-080100-

Del Norte Interior-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 51 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-080100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 70. North wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 47 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 48 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 48 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 57 48 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-080100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 70 46 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-080100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Temperatures falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 53 90 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 84 50 87 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 84 51 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-080100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 45 to

55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 75 46 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-080100-

Northern Trinity-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 85 45 87 / 10 10 0

Weaverville 89 45 91 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ108-080100-

Southern Trinity-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 83 44 87 / 10 0 0

Ruth 78 43 84 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ109-080100-

Mendocino Coast-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 69.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. South wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 49 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 47 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-080100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 45 to

55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 72 49 79 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 73 47 81 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 46 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-080100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 78 49 83 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-080100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 67 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-080100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 79 50 83 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

