CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019

_____

033 FPUS56 KEKA 151044

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-160145-

Coastal Del Norte-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

62. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 47 54 / 100 100 40

Klamath 53 47 58 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ102-160145-

Del Norte Interior-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

41 to 56. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 46 62 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ103-160145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

64. West wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 56 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 43 59 / 100 100 40

Arcata 54 45 60 / 100 100 30

Eureka 54 45 59 / 100 90 30

Fortuna 52 44 58 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ104-160145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 50 to 62. West wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 42 58 / 100 90 30

$$

CAZ105-160145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level

3000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 42 to 57. South wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 44 64 / 100 100 30

Hoopa 56 45 64 / 100 100 40

Willow Creek 56 45 64 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ106-160145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level

3500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 41 to 56. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and

snow showers likely overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 49 to

64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 42 62 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ107-160145-

Northern Trinity-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

5000 feet falling to 4000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 35 60 / 100 100 10

Weaverville 53 37 63 / 100 90 10

$$

CAZ108-160145-

Southern Trinity-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 42 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 52 36 62 / 100 90 10

Ruth 48 35 58 / 100 90 10

$$

CAZ109-160145-

Mendocino Coast-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 63 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 47 61 / 100 70 10

Point Arena 54 47 56 / 100 60 0

$$

CAZ110-160145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 56. At higher elevation, south wind up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 43 60 / 100 80 20

Laytonville 48 38 58 / 100 80 10

Willits 51 38 61 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ111-160145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 40 62 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ112-160145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 68 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 42 61 / 100 70 0

$$

CAZ113-160145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

344 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 57 44 65 / 100 70 0

$$

_____

