CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

_____

056 FPUS56 KEKA 030945

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-040045-

Coastal Del Norte-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53. South wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 47 55 / 70 40 80

Klamath 59 48 59 / 60 40 80

$$

CAZ102-040045-

Del Norte Interior-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Rain showers

likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 46 to 61. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 67.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 46 63 / 70 50 90

$$

CAZ103-040045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

showers through the day. Highs 55 to 65. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 52 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 45 61 / 40 30 70

Arcata 61 47 61 / 40 20 70

Eureka 60 47 59 / 30 20 70

Fortuna 59 47 58 / 40 20 70

$$

CAZ104-040045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 64. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. South

wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 50 to 61. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 61 46 57 / 40 30 70

$$

CAZ105-040045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain showers through the day. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to

62. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 47 64 / 40 50 80

Hoopa 66 46 64 / 40 40 80

Willow Creek 66 48 64 / 40 40 80

$$

CAZ106-040045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain showers through the day. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 62. South wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 46 to 61. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 45 59 / 30 20 70

$$

CAZ107-040045-

Northern Trinity-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain showers and snow showers through the day. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Chance

of rain showers through the night. Snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers

through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

46 to 61. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 36 52 / 50 60 80

Weaverville 60 40 57 / 30 50 80

$$

CAZ108-040045-

Southern Trinity-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 44 to

59. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 62 38 58 / 30 40 70

Ruth 58 37 54 / 20 30 60

$$

CAZ109-040045-

Mendocino Coast-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers through the day. Highs 55 to 65. South wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Slight chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53. South wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 51 60 / 10 10 70

Point Arena 58 49 57 / 10 10 70

$$

CAZ110-040045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 52 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 60. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 70. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 46 58 / 30 20 70

Laytonville 58 41 54 / 20 20 70

Willits 61 43 56 / 30 20 70

$$

CAZ111-040045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

44 to 59. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 61 44 57 / 20 20 60

$$

CAZ112-040045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Slight chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 52 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 71. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 61 46 57 / 20 20 80

$$

CAZ113-040045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 60. South wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 49 to 60. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 71. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 65 48 60 / 30 10 70

$$

_____

