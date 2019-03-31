CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-010045-
Coastal Del Norte-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to
64. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows 45 to 55. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. South wind up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. South wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. South wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to
63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 56 48 56 / 10 60 90
Klamath 57 51 58 / 10 70 90
CAZ102-010045-
Del Norte Interior-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to
46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to
63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 68 49 61 / 10 70 100
CAZ103-010045-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to
65. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. South wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 57 46 59 / 10 50 80
Arcata 57 48 60 / 10 40 80
Eureka 55 48 58 / 10 50 80
Fortuna 59 47 58 / 10 40 80
CAZ104-010045-
Southwestern Humboldt-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 68. North wind around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. South wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 60. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 65 46 58 / 10 30 70
CAZ105-010045-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 73 51 63 / 10 50 90
Hoopa 71 50 63 / 10 40 90
Willow Creek 72 51 63 / 10 40 90
CAZ106-010045-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs 51 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 69 47 61 / 10 30 70
CAZ107-010045-
Northern Trinity-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
60 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs 48 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet.
Highs 49 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs 53 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 51 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to
43.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 48 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 50 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 65 41 55 / 0 30 90
Weaverville 70 45 59 / 0 20 90
CAZ108-010045-
Southern Trinity-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
57 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs 48 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 46 to
61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 70 42 60 / 0 20 90
Ruth 67 40 58 / 0 30 80
CAZ109-010045-
Mendocino Coast-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 69. North wind
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
44 to 54. North wind up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64. North wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54. South wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.
Southwest wind around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to
63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 59 50 61 / 0 20 50
Point Arena 59 49 58 / 0 10 40
CAZ110-010045-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
61 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
38 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 68 48 60 / 0 20 70
Laytonville 68 44 59 / 0 20 70
Willits 70 45 62 / 0 20 60
CAZ111-010045-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
60 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 47 to
62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 71 47 62 / 0 20 70
CAZ112-010045-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 72 48 63 / 0 10 50
CAZ113-010045-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
244 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
63 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to
52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 65.
Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 51 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 75 48 67 / 0 10 50
