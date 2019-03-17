CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019

_____

673 FPUS56 KEKA 171013

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-180115-

Coastal Del Norte-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 47 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 69 47 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-180115-

Del Norte Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 58.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 73 47 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-180115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

74. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. East wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 69 45 70 / 0 0 0

Arcata 70 47 69 / 0 0 0

Eureka 66 46 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 46 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-180115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

70. South wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 64 46 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-180115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 78 46 78 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 77 46 77 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 77 46 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-180115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 46 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-180115-

Northern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 65 37 64 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 69 40 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-180115-

Southern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 70 39 69 / 0 0 0

Ruth 68 38 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-180115-

Mendocino Coast-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

71. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54. Highs 53 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 50 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 47 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-180115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 47 70 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 68 41 68 / 0 0 0

Willits 71 42 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-180115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 72 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-180115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 68 45 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-180115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 77 46 77 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather