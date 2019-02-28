CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

017 FPUS56 KEKA 281208

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-010315-

Coastal Del Norte-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast

wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55. South

wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 49 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 39 49 / 60 60 50

Klamath 49 40 51 / 50 60 50

CAZ102-010315-

Del Norte Interior-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated snow showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening.

Numerous snow showers through the night. Scattered rain showers

overnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 49 38 50 / 60 60 50

CAZ103-010315-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 48 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 36 51 / 40 40 30

Arcata 51 39 52 / 40 30 30

Eureka 52 39 53 / 40 30 30

Fortuna 51 35 53 / 40 20 30

CAZ104-010315-

Southwestern Humboldt-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. South wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 47 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 45 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 36 49 / 40 10 30

CAZ105-010315-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Scattered rain showers through the night. Isolated snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Chance of rain through the day. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 36 52 / 40 40 40

Hoopa 51 36 52 / 40 40 30

Willow Creek 52 36 53 / 40 30 30

CAZ106-010315-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Isolated rain showers through the night. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

46 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 46 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 51 35 53 / 30 10 30

CAZ107-010315-

Northern Trinity-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 43 26 44 / 20 10 30

Weaverville 47 28 49 / 10 10 20

CAZ108-010315-

Southern Trinity-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 27 50 / 10 10 20

Ruth 47 27 49 / 20 10 30

CAZ109-010315-

Mendocino Coast-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

East wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 51 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 41 57 / 10 10 20

Point Arena 52 39 54 / 10 10 10

CAZ110-010315-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 44 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 37 51 / 20 10 20

Laytonville 49 32 51 / 20 10 20

Willits 51 32 54 / 10 10 20

CAZ111-010315-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 33 53 / 10 10 20

CAZ112-010315-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 35 54 / 0 10 20

CAZ113-010315-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

408 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 45 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 35 58 / 0 10 20

