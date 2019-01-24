CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ101-251415-

Coastal Del Norte-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 67. East wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 57 to 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 43 58 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 42 61 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ102-251415-

Del Norte Interior-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 41 58 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ103-251415-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 58 to 68. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 41 60 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 42 60 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 42 59 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 42 62 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ104-251415-

Southwestern Humboldt-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

55 to 66. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 61. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 39 58 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ105-251415-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 55 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

53 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 37 62 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 38 63 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 38 64 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ106-251415-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

55 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 39 64 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ107-251415-

Northern Trinity-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 31 55 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 34 58 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ108-251415-

Southern Trinity-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 55 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 33 60 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 31 61 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ109-251415-

Mendocino Coast-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. East

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

57 to 68. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 43 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 44 61 46 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ110-251415-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 59 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 38 61 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 35 62 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 35 66 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ111-251415-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 55 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 34 65 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ112-251415-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

58 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 40 65 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ113-251415-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 59 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 36 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

