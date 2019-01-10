CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ101-111415-

Coastal Del Norte-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

East wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. East wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

East wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63. East

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 44 60 46 57 / 10 10 40 10

Klamath 45 61 47 59 / 10 10 50 20

CAZ102-111415-

Del Norte Interior-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 56. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 41 59 44 58 / 10 10 50 20

CAZ103-111415-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

50 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 42 60 43 58 / 10 20 50 20

Arcata 44 60 45 59 / 10 20 50 20

Eureka 44 60 45 59 / 10 20 50 20

Fortuna 46 60 46 59 / 10 30 50 20

CAZ104-111415-

Southwestern Humboldt-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 48 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 44 55 44 54 / 10 60 70 40

CAZ105-111415-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 46 to 60. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs 44 to 58. East wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 44 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 56. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

43 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 43 57 44 58 / 10 10 50 20

Hoopa 43 57 44 57 / 10 20 50 30

Willow Creek 44 58 45 58 / 10 20 60 30

CAZ106-111415-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast

wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 61. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs 45 to 58. East wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 45 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 42 58 42 57 / 10 50 70 30

CAZ107-111415-

Northern Trinity-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to

39. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 43 to 58. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 43 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 32 45 34 46 / 10 20 60 50

Weaverville 37 47 38 47 / 10 20 70 50

CAZ108-111415-

Southern Trinity-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs

43 to 58. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to

56. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to

54. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 34 50 35 50 / 10 40 70 40

Ruth 34 52 34 51 / 10 40 70 40

CAZ109-111415-

Mendocino Coast-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

62. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 61 49 59 / 10 80 80 30

Point Arena 46 56 45 56 / 10 80 80 30

CAZ110-111415-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast

wind around 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 44 56 45 55 / 10 70 70 40

Laytonville 39 54 40 53 / 0 60 70 40

Willits 39 55 40 55 / 0 80 70 30

CAZ111-111415-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 57. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 40 to

55. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 39 54 40 54 / 0 40 70 30

CAZ112-111415-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51. Southeast wind around 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

50 to 60. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 44 53 44 54 / 10 80 80 30

CAZ113-111415-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast

wind around 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

48 to 58. East wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. East wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 44 57 44 57 / 0 80 80 30

$$

