CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
040 FPUS56 KEKA 171736 AAA
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Eureka CA
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ101-180845-
Coastal Del Norte-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers late in
the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
51 to 61. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to
66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
46 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 55 51 56 / 40 100 100
Klamath 56 49 57 / 30 90 100
$$
CAZ102-180845-
Del Norte Interior-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers late in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 56. South
wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to 30 mph
with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 46 to
57. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind
20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to
62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
and snow. Highs 46 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 52 47 55 / 40 100 100
$$
CAZ103-180845-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the day.
Highs 52 to 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65. Lows
40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 57 50 58 / 20 60 100
Arcata 56 50 58 / 10 60 90
Eureka 57 51 59 / 20 60 90
Fortuna 58 50 59 / 10 60 80
$$
CAZ104-180845-
Southwestern Humboldt-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
through the day. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
overnight. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 10 to 20 mph
in the valleys and south 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 49 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 53 49 55 / 20 80 90
$$
CAZ105-180845-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers late in
the morning. Slight chance of rain showers through the day.
Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
level 4500 feet. Highs 44 to 58. South wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows 38 to 48. South
wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 47 to 58. South wind around 20 mph
in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
32 to 42. Highs 47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 53 45 54 / 20 90 100
Hoopa 54 46 55 / 20 80 100
Willow Creek 55 45 55 / 10 60 90
$$
CAZ106-180845-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
through the day. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 47 to 57. South wind
around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet in the
evening. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 20 mph
in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows
35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
33 to 43. Highs 49 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 56 47 57 / 10 70 80
$$
CAZ107-180845-
Northern Trinity-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Snow
likely through the night. Rain likely overnight. Snow level
5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to
41. South wind around 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain
in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 41 to 56. South wind around
20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Rain likely. Lows
34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost. Rain and snow likely. Lows
28 to 38.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57. Lows
29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
42 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 43 37 45 / 40 70 80
Weaverville 48 39 49 / 20 50 70
$$
CAZ108-180845-
Southern Trinity-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers through the day. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to
55.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain likely overnight. Snow level 5000 feet rising to
6000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to
44.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 56. South wind around 20 mph in the
valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60. Lows
32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
46 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 46 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 50 39 52 / 10 50 60
Ruth 50 39 51 / 20 70 80
$$
CAZ109-180845-
Mendocino Coast-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Slight chance of
rain showers late in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. South wind up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 56.
South wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 60 50 60 / 10 40 80
Point Arena 57 51 58 / 10 20 50
$$
CAZ110-180845-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog late in the
morning. Slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs
48 to 58. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to
25 mph at higher elevation.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 20 to 30 mph
at higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs
51 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
34 to 44. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 54 46 55 / 10 60 80
Laytonville 53 43 55 / 10 50 70
Willits 55 43 56 / 10 30 60
$$
CAZ111-180845-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
late in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 55.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain overnight. Snow level 5000 feet
rising to 6000 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56. South wind around 20 mph
in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 60. Lows
33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 54 42 55 / 10 50 70
$$
CAZ112-180845-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog late in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. South
wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at
higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 56 45 57 / 10 10 40
$$
CAZ113-180845-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog late in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. South
wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at
higher elevation.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of
rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 58 44 58 / 10 20 40
$$
