CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

239 FPUS56 KEKA 151113

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-160215-

Coastal Del Norte-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 51 58 / 10 40 100

Klamath 57 50 57 / 10 40 100

$$

CAZ102-160215-

Del Norte Interior-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST SUNDAY FOR

COASTAL HILLS COMMUNITIES ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. South wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 45 to 58. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

FOR

COASTAL HILLS COMMUNITIES

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 49 56 / 10 50 100

$$

CAZ103-160215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 55 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 50 59 / 10 40 100

Arcata 58 51 59 / 10 40 100

Eureka 58 53 59 / 10 40 100

Fortuna 59 52 59 / 10 50 100

$$

CAZ104-160215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Windy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph in the

valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 49 56 / 20 70 100

$$

CAZ105-160215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST SUNDAY FOR

COASTAL HILLS COMMUNITIES ABOVE 1500 FEET IN ELEVATION...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet

overnight. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 60. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 52 45 51 / 10 60 100

Hoopa 54 46 54 / 10 60 100

Willow Creek 55 47 56 / 10 60 100

$$

CAZ106-160215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST SUNDAY FOR

COASTAL HILLS COMMUNITIES ABOVE 1500 FEET IN ELEVATION...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast

wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet overnight.

Lows 37 to 47. South wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 46 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 57 48 57 / 20 70 100

$$

CAZ107-160215-

Northern Trinity-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow overnight. Windy. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Near steady temperature around

40. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

6000 feet falling to 5000 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39. South

wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 38 42 / 40 80 100

Weaverville 47 41 47 / 30 70 100

$$

CAZ108-160215-

Southern Trinity-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows

36 to 46. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the valleys and

southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 42 to 57. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet overnight.

Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 39 49 / 20 60 100

Ruth 50 39 49 / 20 80 100

$$

CAZ109-160215-

Mendocino Coast-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 62. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 52 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 54 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 53 59 / 20 60 100

Point Arena 57 54 58 / 30 60 90

$$

CAZ110-160215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 54 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 47 56 / 20 70 100

Laytonville 53 44 53 / 20 70 100

Willits 55 46 55 / 20 70 100

$$

CAZ111-160215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Snow

level 3500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

55.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 43 to 55. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet overnight.

Lows 34 to 44. South wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

44 to 59. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 54 43 54 / 20 70 100

$$

CAZ112-160215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 50 56 / 30 70 100

$$

CAZ113-160215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 49 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 48 58 / 30 70 100

$$

