CAZ101-020115-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, Smith River,

and Klamath

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

71. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 52 61 / 0 0 20

Klamath 67 51 65 / 0 0 10

CAZ102-020115-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs

52 to 62. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 69 49 65 / 0 0 20

CAZ103-020115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Blue Lake, McKinleyville, Arcata,

Fortuna, and Ferndale

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 47 64 / 0 0 10

Arcata 66 51 64 / 0 0 10

Eureka 63 47 63 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 67 47 65 / 0 0 10

CAZ104-020115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 70. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 71 43 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-020115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

54 to 66. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 76 47 73 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 74 44 70 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 74 44 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-020115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Garberville, Redway, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 58 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 58 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 46 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-020115-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, Trinity Center, and Del Loma

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 73. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 70 45 69 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 74 42 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-020115-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 72. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 73 34 70 / 0 0 0

Ruth 74 34 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-020115-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg, Rockport, Mendocino,

Point Arena, and Gualala

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 50 67 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 53 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-020115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley, Willits, Leggett,

and Laytonville

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

65 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 77 41 73 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 79 45 75 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 39 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-020115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 78 37 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-020115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 65 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 78 48 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-020115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

310 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

65 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 85 48 81 / 0 0 0

