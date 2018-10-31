CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ101-011245-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, Smith River,

and Klamath

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 47 to 57. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 66. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 62 52 61 / 20 0 0 20

Klamath 52 65 52 62 / 20 0 0 10

$$

CAZ102-011245-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

56 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 68. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 51 73 51 69 / 20 0 0 20

$$

CAZ103-011245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Blue Lake, McKinleyville, Arcata,

Fortuna, and Ferndale

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 48 64 47 62 / 20 0 0 10

Arcata 50 64 50 62 / 10 0 0 10

Eureka 50 60 50 60 / 10 0 0 10

Fortuna 49 65 48 63 / 10 0 0 10

$$

CAZ104-011245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 75. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 47 73 46 69 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-011245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

56 to 71. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 79 50 75 / 20 0 0 0

Hoopa 48 76 47 72 / 10 0 0 0

Willow Creek 49 77 48 72 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-011245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Garberville, Redway, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 45 80 45 75 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-011245-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, Trinity Center, and Del Loma

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 75. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 43 74 42 72 / 10 0 0 0

Weaverville 41 78 40 76 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-011245-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 61 to 76. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 37 78 36 74 / 10 0 0 0

Ruth 40 78 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-011245-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg, Rockport, Mendocino,

Point Arena, and Gualala

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

62 to 72. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 60 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 49 66 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 63 51 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-011245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley, Willits, Leggett,

and Laytonville

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 43 78 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 42 82 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 43 81 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-011245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 41 83 40 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-011245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 66 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 79 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-011245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

231 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 79. Lows

46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 48 85 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

