CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ101-311300-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, Smith River,

and Klamath

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to

53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 46 58 50 62 / 10 20 20 0

Klamath 48 60 52 64 / 10 20 10 0

$$

CAZ102-311300-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the

day. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 55 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 47 69 50 74 / 10 20 20 0

$$

CAZ103-311300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Blue Lake, McKinleyville, Arcata,

Fortuna, and Ferndale

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

57 to 69. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 56 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 43 62 49 64 / 10 10 10 0

Arcata 45 61 50 63 / 10 10 10 0

Eureka 46 59 50 59 / 10 10 10 0

Fortuna 45 63 50 65 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ104-311300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 76. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

64 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 44 71 48 72 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ105-311300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 74 52 78 / 10 10 10 0

Hoopa 43 73 49 76 / 10 10 10 0

Willow Creek 45 74 50 77 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ106-311300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Garberville, Redway, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 75. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 41 76 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-311300-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, Trinity Center, and Del Loma

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 39 72 44 75 / 0 10 10 0

Weaverville 35 74 38 78 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ108-311300-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 32 74 35 78 / 0 10 10 0

Ruth 36 73 42 77 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ109-311300-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg, Rockport, Mendocino,

Point Arena, and Gualala

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

62 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

60 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 45 63 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 50 65 51 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-311300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley, Willits, Leggett,

and Laytonville

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

68 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

68 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 67 to 79.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 37 73 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 38 76 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 35 76 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-311300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 34 79 41 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-311300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 66 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

66 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 47 75 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-311300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

248 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

67 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 41 81 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

