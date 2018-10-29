CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-300230-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, Smith River,

and Klamath

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 45 58 / 40 10 10

Klamath 58 46 61 / 30 10 10

CAZ102-300230-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 62 44 65 / 50 10 10

CAZ103-300230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Blue Lake, McKinleyville, Arcata,

Fortuna, and Ferndale

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. North wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 57 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 41 61 / 20 10 10

Arcata 60 47 60 / 20 10 10

Eureka 58 45 58 / 20 10 10

Fortuna 60 45 61 / 20 10 10

CAZ104-300230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 56 to 69. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

72. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 65 41 66 / 10 10 0

CAZ105-300230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 40 70 / 40 10 10

Hoopa 64 36 67 / 30 10 10

Willow Creek 64 38 68 / 30 10 10

CAZ106-300230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Garberville, Redway, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 68 37 72 / 10 0 0

CAZ107-300230-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, Trinity Center, and Del Loma

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 61 41 65 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 64 34 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-300230-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 26 68 / 10 0 0

Ruth 62 27 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-300230-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg, Rockport, Mendocino,

Point Arena, and Gualala

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 50 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 51 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-300230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley, Willits, Leggett,

and Laytonville

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 33 69 / 10 0 0

Laytonville 66 37 72 / 0 0 0

Willits 67 32 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-300230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 68 31 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-300230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 66 47 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-300230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

425 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 70. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 75. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 70 41 74 / 0 0 0

