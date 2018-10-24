CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

547 FPUS56 KEKA 242110

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ101-251215-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, Smith River,

and Klamath

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

53. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 67. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

57 to 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 45 58 47 58 / 0 10 10 30

Klamath 47 61 49 61 / 0 0 10 20

$$

CAZ102-251215-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 40 73 44 67 / 0 0 10 20

$$

CAZ103-251215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Blue Lake, McKinleyville, Arcata,

Fortuna, and Ferndale

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 69. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 44 61 46 62 / 0 0 10 10

Arcata 45 61 47 61 / 0 0 10 10

Eureka 46 58 48 59 / 0 0 10 10

Fortuna 44 64 46 63 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ104-251215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

77. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

64 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

59 to 69. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 41 72 42 68 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ105-251215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

56 to 71. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 46 78 47 75 / 0 0 10 10

Hoopa 45 77 47 73 / 0 0 10 10

Willow Creek 44 78 46 74 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ106-251215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Garberville, Redway, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

58 to 70. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 39 77 40 73 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ107-251215-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, Trinity Center, and Del Loma

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 73. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 39 77 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 40 80 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-251215-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 38 79 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 45 74 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-251215-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg, Rockport, Mendocino,

Point Arena, and Gualala

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 70. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

60 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 48 60 49 60 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 49 60 50 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-251215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley, Willits, Leggett,

and Laytonville

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 78. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 42 73 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 41 76 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 39 76 40 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-251215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 38 80 39 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-251215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 44 75 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-251215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

210 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 78. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 46 80 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather