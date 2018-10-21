CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-220700-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, Smith River,

and Klamath

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 72. West wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog through the

night. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 70. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 47 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 64 51 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-220700-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 40 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-220700-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Blue Lake, McKinleyville, Arcata,

Fortuna, and Ferndale

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog through the

night. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 45 59 / 0 0 0

Arcata 57 47 60 / 0 0 0

Eureka 56 48 59 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 47 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-220700-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs 64 to 79. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

75. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 74 43 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-220700-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 85 48 82 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 80 44 79 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 80 41 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-220700-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Garberville, Redway, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 42 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-220700-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, Trinity Center, and Del Loma

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 78 42 75 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 81 36 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-220700-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 82 29 80 / 0 0 0

Ruth 80 32 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-220700-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg, Rockport, Mendocino,

Point Arena, and Gualala

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows 41 to 51.

West wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 59 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 47 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 47 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-220700-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley, Willits, Leggett,

and Laytonville

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 81 38 72 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 85 42 77 / 0 0 0

Willits 79 37 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-220700-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 82 39 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-220700-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Patchy valley fog early in the morning. Highs 70 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 64 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 81 38 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-220700-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

852 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 83 42 79 / 0 0 0

