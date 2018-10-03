CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 2, 2018

_____

527 FPUS56 KEKA 031040

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-040145-

Coastal Del Norte-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 68. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 60 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 50 61 / 20 10 10

Klamath 62 52 63 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ102-040145-

Del Norte Interior-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Highs 60 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 74 48 70 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ103-040145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 68. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Columbus Day...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 60 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 50 64 / 20 20 10

Arcata 62 50 61 / 20 20 10

Eureka 61 52 60 / 20 20 10

Fortuna 62 52 63 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ104-040145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Highs 60 to 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 74. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 73.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 71 48 70 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ105-040145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Columbus Day...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 77 52 74 / 40 40 20

Hoopa 75 50 70 / 50 40 10

Willow Creek 75 51 70 / 60 40 10

$$

CAZ106-040145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 73 50 73 / 30 30 10

$$

CAZ107-040145-

Northern Trinity-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 71 47 70 / 60 70 30

Weaverville 75 49 72 / 70 50 20

$$

CAZ108-040145-

Southern Trinity-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 73 47 71 / 80 50 20

Ruth 70 46 69 / 60 50 20

$$

CAZ109-040145-

Mendocino Coast-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 61 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 50 61 / 20 20 10

Point Arena 62 53 60 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ110-040145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 70 49 69 / 30 40 10

Laytonville 71 49 70 / 40 30 20

Willits 69 50 67 / 50 20 20

$$

CAZ111-040145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 72 49 71 / 60 30 20

$$

CAZ112-040145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 51 71 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ113-040145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 61 to

74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 54 73 / 50 30 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather