CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

CAZ101-020045-

Coastal Del Norte-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 60.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 54 62 / 70 50 20

Klamath 64 55 65 / 60 50 20

CAZ102-020045-

Del Norte Interior-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 70 54 71 / 70 50 20

CAZ103-020045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 51 to 61.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 71.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 55 67 / 50 40 20

Arcata 65 55 66 / 40 40 30

Eureka 62 55 62 / 40 40 30

Fortuna 67 56 67 / 40 40 40

CAZ104-020045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 74.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 51 to 61.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 74.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 71 55 71 / 30 40 50

CAZ105-020045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 74 52 75 / 60 40 30

Hoopa 71 54 73 / 50 40 30

Willow Creek 71 54 73 / 50 40 30

CAZ106-020045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 73 55 73 / 30 50 50

CAZ107-020045-

Northern Trinity-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 61 49 61 / 50 50 40

Weaverville 68 50 68 / 40 50 40

CAZ108-020045-

Southern Trinity-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 48 68 / 40 50 40

Ruth 67 48 67 / 30 60 50

CAZ109-020045-

Mendocino Coast-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Lows 50 to 60. East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 71.

East wind around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 71. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 55 63 / 30 70 50

Point Arena 61 55 60 / 40 90 60

CAZ110-020045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 70 54 70 / 30 60 50

Laytonville 70 52 70 / 30 70 50

Willits 68 52 68 / 30 80 50

CAZ111-020045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 71 51 71 / 30 70 50

CAZ112-020045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 54 69 / 30 90 60

CAZ113-020045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 72 55 72 / 30 80 60

