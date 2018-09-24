CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

CAZ101-250115-

Coastal Del Norte-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 53 72 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 48 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-250115-

Del Norte Interior-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 85 52 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-250115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 61 to 72. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 76 43 79 / 0 0 0

Arcata 75 46 78 / 0 0 0

Eureka 69 46 73 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 77 47 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-250115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 85 48 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-250115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 56 100 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 90 52 97 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 52 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-250115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 90 46 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-250115-

Northern Trinity-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 46 89 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 92 46 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-250115-

Southern Trinity-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 91 42 96 / 0 0 0

Ruth 88 47 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-250115-

Mendocino Coast-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 69 46 73 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 49 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-250115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 66 to 80. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 86 48 90 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 90 48 94 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 43 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-250115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 93 46 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-250115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 91.

Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 84. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 52 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-250115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99.

Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 65 to 77. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 49 97 / 0 0 0

