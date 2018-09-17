CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

460 FPUS56 KEKA 172119

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-181230-

Coastal Del Norte-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 62 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

61 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 63 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 50 66 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-181230-

Del Norte Interior-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 76 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-181230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 72. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 61 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 61 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 66 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 50 65 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 51 62 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 50 65 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-181230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 80. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 46 74 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-181230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 49 83 47 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 46 78 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 46 79 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-181230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 46 78 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-181230-

Northern Trinity-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 47 80 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 45 82 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-181230-

Southern Trinity-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 75 to

90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 39 83 38 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 39 79 38 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-181230-

Mendocino Coast-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 62 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to

55. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 49 63 49 62 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 61 51 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-181230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 46 75 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 44 79 44 85 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 42 75 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-181230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 78 to

93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 43 82 43 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-181230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 71 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 45 to 55. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 49 75 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-181230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

219 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 78 to

93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 50 82 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather