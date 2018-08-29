CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

656 FPUS56 KEKA 292132

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ101-301245-

Coastal Del Norte-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 62 to 72.

North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

61 to 73. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 61 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 62 53 64 / 10 10 10 10

Klamath 54 66 54 65 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ102-301245-

Del Norte Interior-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.

Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

75 to 90. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 51 71 52 78 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ103-301245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.

Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 61 to 72.

North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 59 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 64 54 65 / 10 10 10 10

Arcata 55 63 55 65 / 10 10 10 10

Eureka 54 61 54 63 / 10 10 10 10

Fortuna 55 65 54 67 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ104-301245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. West

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 71 to 86.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 74 50 80 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ105-301245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the

morning. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 53 86 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 54 83 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 55 83 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-301245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog

overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Highs

74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 79 51 85 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ107-301245-

Northern Trinity-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 50 77 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 51 84 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-301245-

Southern Trinity-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 44 86 44 90 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 42 80 42 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-301245-

Mendocino Coast-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows

47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 65 to 80.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 60 51 61 / 10 10 10 10

Point Arena 53 60 53 60 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ110-301245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 75 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 46 80 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 45 74 47 80 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ111-301245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 42 82 46 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-301245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Highs

73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 75 52 82 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-301245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

232 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy drizzle and

valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 70 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 81 to 96.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs 80 to 95. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 81 56 88 / 0 10 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather