CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
_____
714 FPUS56 KEKA 221049
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ101-230200-
Coastal Del Norte-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. Southwest wind
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.
West wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. West wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 72. North wind
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 60 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 59 52 59 / 0 0 0
Klamath 69 55 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ102-230200-
Del Norte Interior-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke and patchy valley fog in the
morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy
valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs 71 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs 70 to 85. Lows 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs
67 to 82. Lows 50 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
66 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 79 54 78 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-230200-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 73. West wind
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 73. North wind
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 57 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to
57. Highs 57 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 62 53 63 / 0 0 0
Arcata 61 54 64 / 0 0 0
Eureka 59 54 59 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 65 54 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-230200-
Southwestern Humboldt-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 73 to 88. South
wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to
81. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
48 to 58. Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 81 51 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-230200-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke and patchy valley fog in the
morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy
valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs 75 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy valley
fog. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog.
Highs 74 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley
fog. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of
smoke and patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 72 to 87.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs
68 to 83. Lows 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 92 58 90 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 91 56 88 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 91 57 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-230200-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of
smoke through the day. Highs 76 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.
Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to
88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to
58.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 72 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.
Lows 48 to 58. Highs 74 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley
fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 88 52 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-230200-
Northern Trinity-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning, then areas of
smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 78 to 93.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 85 52 87 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 92 52 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-230200-
Southern Trinity-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke
in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to
56. Highs 75 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
46 to 56. Highs 75 to 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 84. Lows
44 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 93 48 92 / 0 0 0
Ruth 88 49 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-230200-
Mendocino Coast-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of smoke through the
day. Highs 65 to 80. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to
76. West wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 46 to 56. Highs 64 to 79.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to
77. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to
77. Lows 45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 60 48 59 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 59 51 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-230200-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 76 to
91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
76 to 91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
75 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
73 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 84 50 79 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 87 50 82 / 0 0 0
Willits 85 48 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-230200-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 76 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning, then areas of
smoke in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows 48 to 58. Highs 75 to 90.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs
74 to 89. Lows 47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 89 50 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-230200-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
valley fog in the morning. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs
72 to 87.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy valley fog
overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to
57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 74 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.
Lows 47 to 57. Highs 74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 79 51 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-230200-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
349 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Haze and smoke
through the day. Highs 77 to 88.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 77 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
Highs 77 to 92.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 87.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 87 55 88 / 0 0 0
$$
_____
