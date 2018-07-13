CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.
CAZ101-141245-
Coastal Del Norte-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the night. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to
60. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Light winds
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to
59. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to
60. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 53 63 50 62 / 10 20 0 0
Klamath 56 72 53 73 / 20 20 0 0
CAZ102-141245-
Del Norte Interior-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through the
night. Lows 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 83 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs
85 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs
88 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 88 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 61 92 64 90 / 20 20 0 0
CAZ103-141245-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the night. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to
58. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs 63 to 78. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest
wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76. Northwest
wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to
59. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
65 to 80. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 50 65 52 65 / 20 20 0 0
Arcata 53 66 53 67 / 20 20 0 0
Eureka 51 63 53 62 / 20 20 0 0
Fortuna 54 71 53 67 / 20 20 0 0
CAZ104-141245-
Southwestern Humboldt-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to
63. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Light winds becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs
85 to 100. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to
60. Highs 86 to 101.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows
48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 54 84 54 86 / 20 0 0 0
CAZ105-141245-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to
67.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 104. Temperatures falling into the mid
80s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to
66. Highs 91 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 65 104 67 99 / 20 20 10 10
Hoopa 61 98 62 96 / 20 20 10 0
Willow Creek 63 97 64 96 / 20 20 10 0
CAZ106-141245-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night. Lows 56 to
66.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
88 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to
64. Highs 88 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
Highs 81 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 57 92 56 95 / 20 0 0 0
CAZ107-141245-
Northern Trinity-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to
69.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to
68. Highs 95 to 110.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
89 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
89 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 65 97 63 98 / 20 20 20 20
Weaverville 63 100 62 101 / 20 20 20 20
CAZ108-141245-
Southern Trinity-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night. Lows 57 to
67.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 90 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs
93 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to
65. Highs 93 to 108.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 101. Lows
54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 57 102 57 100 / 20 20 20 10
Ruth 57 95 57 95 / 20 10 0 10
CAZ109-141245-
Mendocino Coast-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. West wind
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to
59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. West wind
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest
wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to 92.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
69 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 52 61 51 62 / 10 0 0 0
Point Arena 54 60 53 59 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ110-141245-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to
66.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs
90 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to
64. Highs 90 to 105.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97. Lows
53 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 58 86 57 88 / 20 0 0 0
Laytonville 60 91 58 93 / 20 0 0 0
Willits 57 94 55 93 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ111-141245-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to
69.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs
92 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to
68. Highs 92 to 107.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99. Lows
57 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 61 96 60 98 / 20 0 0 0
CAZ112-141245-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
78 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
84 to 99.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
84 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley
fog. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 56 87 54 88 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ113-141245-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
235 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs
89 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to
67. Highs 89 to 104.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Lows
56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 63 98 60 100 / 10 0 0 0
