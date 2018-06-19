CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

801 FPUS56 KEKA 191020

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

CAZ101-200130-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.

Lows 48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the

morning. Highs 58 to 73. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 52 57 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 54 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-200130-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.

Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog

overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the

morning. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 92.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 77 54 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-200130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

drizzle overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the

morning. Highs 58 to 71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 70. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 53 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 54 62 / 0 0 10

Eureka 59 54 57 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 67 54 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-200130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

47 to 57. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 78 50 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-200130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog

overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the

morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 91 59 90 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 56 84 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 87 57 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-200130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 82 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 52 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-200130-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 57 86 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 90 55 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-200130-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 91 53 91 / 0 0 0

Ruth 86 51 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-200130-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

78. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.

Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 51 59 / 0 10 10

Point Arena 58 51 58 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ110-200130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 81 53 77 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 86 52 84 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-200130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 86 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-200130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 80 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-200130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 90 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

