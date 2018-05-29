CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

_____

575 FPUS56 KEKA 292057

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ101-301200-

Coastal Del Norte-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

55 to 70. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 58 49 58 / 0 0 10 10

Klamath 49 62 49 60 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ102-301200-

Del Norte Interior-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 69 48 65 / 10 0 20 10

$$

CAZ103-301200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 47 62 48 60 / 0 0 20 10

Arcata 49 62 49 59 / 0 0 20 10

Eureka 49 60 50 58 / 0 0 20 10

Fortuna 49 61 49 60 / 0 0 30 10

$$

CAZ104-301200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind

15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 69. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 46 66 47 63 / 0 0 20 10

$$

CAZ105-301200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 50 74 49 70 / 10 0 20 20

Hoopa 49 73 49 67 / 10 0 30 20

Willow Creek 49 74 50 68 / 10 0 30 20

$$

CAZ106-301200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 49 70 48 67 / 0 0 20 10

$$

CAZ107-301200-

Northern Trinity-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of rain showers overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 75 47 66 / 0 30 40 30

Weaverville 48 80 46 72 / 0 20 20 20

$$

CAZ108-301200-

Southern Trinity-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 45 77 44 69 / 0 10 20 20

Ruth 45 72 43 65 / 0 0 20 20

$$

CAZ109-301200-

Mendocino Coast-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

56 to 70. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 60 49 58 / 0 0 10 10

Point Arena 51 60 50 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-301200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 48 67 47 64 / 0 0 20 10

Laytonville 46 72 44 67 / 0 0 10 10

Willits 48 70 44 63 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ111-301200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 76 46 69 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ112-301200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around

20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 49 67 47 65 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ113-301200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

157 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 53 75 50 69 / 0 0 10 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather