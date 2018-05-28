CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

_____

573 FPUS56 KEKA 282139

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-291245-

Coastal Del Norte-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

56 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 59 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 59 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 53 65 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-291245-

Del Norte Interior-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 57 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 51 73 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-291245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 55 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 62 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 51 61 49 61 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 51 60 49 60 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 51 62 49 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-291245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows

40 to 50. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 55 to 70. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 55 to 70. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 68 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-291245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. High in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 53 88 48 79 / 0 0 10 0

Hoopa 52 82 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 52 82 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-291245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 80 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-291245-

Northern Trinity-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Slight chance of rain showers through the night.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 52 85 48 75 / 0 0 0 20

Weaverville 52 89 48 80 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ108-291245-

Southern Trinity-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 86 44 76 / 0 0 0 10

Ruth 52 81 44 72 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ109-291245-

Mendocino Coast-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 56 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 73. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 66 51 60 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 60 51 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-291245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 81 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 54 86 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 54 82 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-291245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 57 89 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-291245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 81 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-291245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

239 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 57 90 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather