CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Thursday, May 14, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;43;SE;3;81%
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;4;94%
Auburn;Cloudy;57;SE;9;78%
Avalon;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;77%
Bakersfield;Sunny;66;W;7;46%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;61;SE;10;68%
Big Bear City;Sunny;57;W;12;28%
Bishop;Sunny;69;N;14;18%
Blue Canyon;Cloudy;39;SE;9;88%
Blythe;Sunny;83;WSW;2;20%
Burbank;Sunny;66;N;6;53%
Camarillo;Sunny;69;WSW;8;60%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;68;WSW;5;64%
Campo;Sunny;62;SSW;10;64%
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;70;W;8;63%
Chico;Partly sunny;63;SE;20;59%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;74;SE;5;19%
Chino;Mostly sunny;74;SW;3;49%
Concord;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;8;69%
Corona;Sunny;67;Calm;0;58%
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;56;S;14;89%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;72;W;20;31%
Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;66;W;32;37%
El Centro;Sunny;83;WNW;4;20%
Eureka;Showers;59;SSE;4;85%
Fairfield;Cloudy;59;SW;8;76%
Fresno;Sunny;67;WNW;17;41%
Fullerton;Sunny;73;SW;3;50%
Hanford;Sunny;69;NNW;8;44%
Hawthorne;Sunny;70;N;5;54%
Hayward;Cloudy;63;S;7;55%
Imperial;Sunny;83;WNW;4;20%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;67;NNE;7;62%
Lancaster;Sunny;64;W;29;49%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;68;WNW;12;43%
Lincoln;Cloudy;61;SSE;7;67%
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;8;62%
Lompoc;Sunny;68;WNW;15;56%
Long Beach;Sunny;68;N;3;58%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;68;N;3;58%
Los Angeles;Sunny;73;Calm;0;49%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;73;Calm;0;49%
Madera;Mostly sunny;67;WNW;13;50%
Mammoth;Partly sunny;48;SW;9;91%
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;8;72%
Mather AFB;Cloudy;59;S;7;76%
Merced;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;13;53%
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;13;53%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;6;58%
Modesto;Sunny;63;NW;9;57%
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;3;54%
Mojave;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;33;48%
Montague;Mostly cloudy;53;S;3;63%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;62%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;48;N;5;73%
Napa County;Cloudy;59;SW;10;83%
Needles;Sunny;81;ESE;6;15%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;6;56%
Oakland;Cloudy;68;SSW;3;62%
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;70;W;8;63%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;74;SW;3;49%
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;12;59%
Oxnard;Sunny;64;SSW;7;72%
Palm Springs;Sunny;80;N;3;30%
Palmdale;Sunny;64;W;22;42%
Paso Robles;Sunny;64;NW;7;51%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;64;S;9;72%
Porterville;Sunny;65;N;6;55%
Ramona;Mostly sunny;65;N;3;62%
Redding;Mostly cloudy;58;S;12;77%
Riverside;Mostly sunny;68;N;5;50%
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;64;NE;3;59%
Sacramento;Cloudy;61;SSW;6;75%
Sacramento International;Cloudy;61;SSW;8;72%
Salinas;Sunny;66;WNW;5;50%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;66;WSW;3;45%
San Carlos;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;59%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;6;56%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;68;WSW;6;56%
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;69;WNW;5;54%
San Francisco;Cloudy;63;SSW;3;63%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;63;N;3;55%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;70;N;7;42%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;62;NW;26;72%
Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;17;71%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;73;SW;3;56%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;67;S;5;60%
Santa Maria;Sunny;67;WNW;20;56%
Santa Monica;Sunny;68;SSW;5;56%
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;72;NW;9;46%
Santee;Mostly sunny;70;WSW;4;60%
South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;43;S;13;60%
Stockton;Mostly sunny;66;NW;8;52%
Thermal;Sunny;80;NW;6;32%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;8;80%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;77;NNE;6;23%
Ukiah;Partly sunny;58;SSE;7;74%
Vacaville;Cloudy;60;SSW;7;69%
Van Nuys;Sunny;73;Calm;0;44%
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;63;N;20;66%
Victorville;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;17;34%
Visalia;Sunny;67;NNW;7;48%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;67%
