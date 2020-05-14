CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Wednesday, May 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;44;SE;9;88%

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;4;92%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;68%

Avalon;Sunny;60;W;16;69%

Bakersfield;Sunny;76;WNW;12;24%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;65;S;10;59%

Big Bear City;Sunny;52;WSW;8;46%

Bishop;Mostly sunny;69;WSW;16;20%

Blue Canyon;Fog;40;S;9;96%

Blythe;Sunny;87;SW;6;18%

Burbank;Sunny;70;S;10;39%

Camarillo;Sunny;68;SW;13;54%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;69;W;6;62%

Campo;Sunny;64;SW;15;49%

Carlsbad;Sunny;67;WSW;10;67%

Chico;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;21;55%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;79;W;21;17%

Chino;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;6;53%

Concord;Mostly cloudy;64;W;15;64%

Corona;Sunny;71;W;6;52%

Crescent City;Cloudy;56;SSW;10;93%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;80;W;31;13%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;71;W;23;27%

El Centro;Sunny;81;WSW;13;28%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;4;81%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;20;88%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;77;NW;9;19%

Fullerton;Sunny;70;WSW;5;43%

Hanford;Sunny;77;NNW;9;21%

Hawthorne;Sunny;68;WSW;12;54%

Hayward;Mostly sunny;66;W;14;58%

Imperial;Sunny;81;WSW;13;28%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;7;60%

Lancaster;Sunny;68;W;31;28%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;77;N;12;25%

Lincoln;Showers;64;SW;7;59%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;63;W;15;75%

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;63;NW;14;72%

Long Beach;Sunny;71;WNW;10;41%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;71;WNW;10;41%

Los Angeles;Sunny;72;W;9;42%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;72;W;9;42%

Madera;Mostly sunny;74;WNW;12;32%

Mammoth;Showers;42;SW;10;89%

Marysville;Cloudy;65;S;10;60%

Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;10;52%

Merced;Mostly sunny;73;W;16;39%

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;73;W;16;39%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;67;WNW;12;60%

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;15;41%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;66;WSW;4;56%

Mojave;Sunny;64;W;22;36%

Montague;Showers;51;S;9;73%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;65;WSW;12;70%

Mount Shasta;Showers;46;Calm;0;82%

Napa County;Cloudy;60;SW;8;80%

Needles;Sunny;87;SSW;10;13%

North Island;Partly sunny;69;W;12;52%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;5;83%

Oceanside;Sunny;67;WSW;10;67%

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;6;53%

Oroville;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;14;56%

Oxnard;Sunny;64;W;13;67%

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;85;NW;15;25%

Palmdale;Sunny;71;WNW;23;24%

Paso Robles;Sunny;74;W;12;36%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;16;69%

Porterville;Sunny;77;WNW;9;28%

Ramona;Partly sunny;64;W;9;62%

Redding;Cloudy;57;W;3;89%

Riverside;Mostly sunny;70;W;13;48%

Riverside March;Sunny;69;WNW;14;51%

Sacramento;Cloudy;65;SW;9;67%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;65;SW;12;65%

Salinas;Cloudy;68;NW;15;58%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;37%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;64;SW;7;59%

San Diego;Partly sunny;69;W;12;52%

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;65;W;8;58%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;66;SW;10;58%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;WSW;5;96%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;9;60%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;64;NW;20;60%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;61;NW;30;64%

Sandberg;Sunny;53;NW;9;50%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;67;WSW;5;60%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;75;W;10;35%

Santa Maria;Sunny;64;WNW;21;60%

Santa Monica;Sunny;65;WSW;9;62%

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;7;83%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;64;WNW;13;51%

Santee;Partly sunny;65;W;5;63%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;46;S;14;51%

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;8;50%

Thermal;Sunny;87;NNW;16;22%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;8;75%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;81;NNW;7;17%

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;61;N;7;62%

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;8;75%

Van Nuys;Sunny;69;WNW;8;50%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;10;83%

Victorville;Sunny;67;WSW;17;34%

Visalia;Sunny;76;N;7;21%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;5;93%

