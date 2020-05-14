CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Wednesday, May 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;44;SE;9;88%
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;4;92%
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;68%
Avalon;Sunny;60;W;16;69%
Bakersfield;Sunny;76;WNW;12;24%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;65;S;10;59%
Big Bear City;Sunny;52;WSW;8;46%
Bishop;Mostly sunny;69;WSW;16;20%
Blue Canyon;Fog;40;S;9;96%
Blythe;Sunny;87;SW;6;18%
Burbank;Sunny;70;S;10;39%
Camarillo;Sunny;68;SW;13;54%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;69;W;6;62%
Campo;Sunny;64;SW;15;49%
Carlsbad;Sunny;67;WSW;10;67%
Chico;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;21;55%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;79;W;21;17%
Chino;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;6;53%
Concord;Mostly cloudy;64;W;15;64%
Corona;Sunny;71;W;6;52%
Crescent City;Cloudy;56;SSW;10;93%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;80;W;31;13%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;71;W;23;27%
El Centro;Sunny;81;WSW;13;28%
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;4;81%
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;20;88%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;77;NW;9;19%
Fullerton;Sunny;70;WSW;5;43%
Hanford;Sunny;77;NNW;9;21%
Hawthorne;Sunny;68;WSW;12;54%
Hayward;Mostly sunny;66;W;14;58%
Imperial;Sunny;81;WSW;13;28%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;7;60%
Lancaster;Sunny;68;W;31;28%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;77;N;12;25%
Lincoln;Showers;64;SW;7;59%
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;63;W;15;75%
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;63;NW;14;72%
Long Beach;Sunny;71;WNW;10;41%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;71;WNW;10;41%
Los Angeles;Sunny;72;W;9;42%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;72;W;9;42%
Madera;Mostly sunny;74;WNW;12;32%
Mammoth;Showers;42;SW;10;89%
Marysville;Cloudy;65;S;10;60%
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;10;52%
Merced;Mostly sunny;73;W;16;39%
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;73;W;16;39%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;67;WNW;12;60%
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;15;41%
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;66;WSW;4;56%
Mojave;Sunny;64;W;22;36%
Montague;Showers;51;S;9;73%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;65;WSW;12;70%
Mount Shasta;Showers;46;Calm;0;82%
Napa County;Cloudy;60;SW;8;80%
Needles;Sunny;87;SSW;10;13%
North Island;Partly sunny;69;W;12;52%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;5;83%
Oceanside;Sunny;67;WSW;10;67%
Ontario;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;6;53%
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;14;56%
Oxnard;Sunny;64;W;13;67%
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;85;NW;15;25%
Palmdale;Sunny;71;WNW;23;24%
Paso Robles;Sunny;74;W;12;36%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;16;69%
Porterville;Sunny;77;WNW;9;28%
Ramona;Partly sunny;64;W;9;62%
Redding;Cloudy;57;W;3;89%
Riverside;Mostly sunny;70;W;13;48%
Riverside March;Sunny;69;WNW;14;51%
Sacramento;Cloudy;65;SW;9;67%
Sacramento International;Cloudy;65;SW;12;65%
Salinas;Cloudy;68;NW;15;58%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;37%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;64;SW;7;59%
San Diego;Partly sunny;69;W;12;52%
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;65;W;8;58%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;66;SW;10;58%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;WSW;5;96%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;9;60%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;64;NW;20;60%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;61;NW;30;64%
Sandberg;Sunny;53;NW;9;50%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;67;WSW;5;60%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;75;W;10;35%
Santa Maria;Sunny;64;WNW;21;60%
Santa Monica;Sunny;65;WSW;9;62%
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;7;83%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;64;WNW;13;51%
Santee;Partly sunny;65;W;5;63%
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;46;S;14;51%
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;8;50%
Thermal;Sunny;87;NNW;16;22%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;8;75%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;81;NNW;7;17%
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;61;N;7;62%
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;8;75%
Van Nuys;Sunny;69;WNW;8;50%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;10;83%
Victorville;Sunny;67;WSW;17;34%
Visalia;Sunny;76;N;7;21%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;5;93%
