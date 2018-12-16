CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PST Saturday, December 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;47;S;13;63%
Arcata;Cloudy;59;SSE;13;83%
Auburn;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;81%
Avalon;Partly sunny;61;WSW;5;75%
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;40%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;88%
Big Bear City;Clear;45;Calm;0;39%
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;49;S;3;27%
Blue Canyon;Cloudy;44;S;6;39%
Blythe;Clear;63;ESE;5;27%
Burbank;Mostly sunny;68;SSE;6;35%
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;64;W;6;57%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;66;WSW;7;58%
Campo;Mostly clear;69;SSW;12;22%
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;63;W;9;72%
Chico;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%
China Lake;Clear;59;SW;3;23%
Chino;Mostly clear;65;WSW;6;32%
Concord;Cloudy;57;N;5;71%
Corona;Mostly sunny;70;W;5;30%
Crescent City;Cloudy;54;S;12;82%
Daggett-Barstow;Clear;60;E;5;21%
Edwards AFB;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;26%
El Centro;Clear;71;Calm;0;19%
Eureka;Cloudy;58;SSE;12;74%
Fairfield;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;75%
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;3;46%
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;72;N;3;27%
Hanford;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;57%
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;64;W;9;69%
Hayward;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;64%
Imperial;Clear;71;Calm;0;19%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;NW;12;72%
Lancaster;Sunny;56;ENE;3;29%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;61;NW;2;63%
Lincoln;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%
Livermore;Cloudy;58;ENE;6;69%
Lompoc;Partly sunny;59;W;10;74%
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;68;W;9;41%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;68;W;9;41%
Los Angeles;Clear;63;Calm;0;55%
Los Angeles Downtown;Clear;63;Calm;0;55%
Madera;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;53%
Mammoth;Cloudy;42;SE;7;91%
Marysville;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%
Mather AFB;Partly cloudy;55;SE;5;66%
Merced;Cloudy;58;SSW;5;69%
Merced (airport);Cloudy;58;SSW;5;69%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;68;NW;10;43%
Modesto;Cloudy;59;SSE;5;61%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;64;SSE;5;55%
Mojave;Sunny;55;SE;5;24%
Montague;Cloudy;48;N;3;67%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;72%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;95%
Napa County;Cloudy;56;ESE;10;85%
Needles;Clear;68;NNW;3;14%
North Island;Mostly sunny;66;NNW;13;64%
Oakland;Cloudy;59;SSE;5;82%
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;63;W;9;72%
Ontario;Mostly clear;65;WSW;6;32%
Oroville;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;62;W;13;74%
Palm Springs;Clear;70;Calm;0;14%
Palmdale;Sunny;56;Calm;0;30%
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;56;Calm;0;71%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;63;WNW;5;67%
Porterville;Mostly sunny;64;SSW;3;40%
Ramona;Mostly sunny;68;WNW;7;37%
Redding;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;96%
Riverside;Mostly clear;73;W;7;15%
Riverside March;Clear;70;NE;5;12%
Sacramento;Cloudy;58;WSW;5;69%
Sacramento International;Cloudy;53;NNW;5;89%
Salinas;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;55%
San Bernardino;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;25%
San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;63;SSW;8;59%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;66;NNW;13;64%
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;64;W;8;60%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;65;NW;13;44%
San Francisco;Cloudy;59;SSE;6;78%
San Jose;Cloudy;63;SSW;8;57%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;14;74%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;61;SW;9;79%
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;52;NE;6;30%
Santa Ana;Mostly clear;63;W;5;58%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;63;WSW;8;69%
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;9;69%
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;67;WSW;3;58%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;58;SSE;7;74%
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;63;W;10;57%
Santee;Clear;64;W;8;39%
South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;47;SW;9;28%
Stockton;Cloudy;59;WSW;3;66%
Thermal;Clear;73;NW;3;13%
Truckee-Tahoe;Clear;46;SSW;3;29%
Twentynine Palms;Clear;60;NE;4;23%
Ukiah;Cloudy;55;SSE;9;83%
Vacaville;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;72;S;7;23%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;6;77%
Victorville;Clear;58;Calm;0;29%
Visalia;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;59%
Watsonville;Cloudy;57;W;5;66%
