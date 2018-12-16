CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PST Saturday, December 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;47;S;13;63%

Arcata;Cloudy;59;SSE;13;83%

Auburn;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;81%

Avalon;Partly sunny;61;WSW;5;75%

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;40%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;88%

Big Bear City;Clear;45;Calm;0;39%

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;49;S;3;27%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;44;S;6;39%

Blythe;Clear;63;ESE;5;27%

Burbank;Mostly sunny;68;SSE;6;35%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;64;W;6;57%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;66;WSW;7;58%

Campo;Mostly clear;69;SSW;12;22%

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;63;W;9;72%

Chico;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%

China Lake;Clear;59;SW;3;23%

Chino;Mostly clear;65;WSW;6;32%

Concord;Cloudy;57;N;5;71%

Corona;Mostly sunny;70;W;5;30%

Crescent City;Cloudy;54;S;12;82%

Daggett-Barstow;Clear;60;E;5;21%

Edwards AFB;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;26%

El Centro;Clear;71;Calm;0;19%

Eureka;Cloudy;58;SSE;12;74%

Fairfield;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;75%

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;3;46%

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;72;N;3;27%

Hanford;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;57%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;64;W;9;69%

Hayward;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;64%

Imperial;Clear;71;Calm;0;19%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;NW;12;72%

Lancaster;Sunny;56;ENE;3;29%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;61;NW;2;63%

Lincoln;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%

Livermore;Cloudy;58;ENE;6;69%

Lompoc;Partly sunny;59;W;10;74%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;68;W;9;41%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;68;W;9;41%

Los Angeles;Clear;63;Calm;0;55%

Los Angeles Downtown;Clear;63;Calm;0;55%

Madera;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;53%

Mammoth;Cloudy;42;SE;7;91%

Marysville;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%

Mather AFB;Partly cloudy;55;SE;5;66%

Merced;Cloudy;58;SSW;5;69%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;58;SSW;5;69%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;68;NW;10;43%

Modesto;Cloudy;59;SSE;5;61%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;64;SSE;5;55%

Mojave;Sunny;55;SE;5;24%

Montague;Cloudy;48;N;3;67%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;72%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;95%

Napa County;Cloudy;56;ESE;10;85%

Needles;Clear;68;NNW;3;14%

North Island;Mostly sunny;66;NNW;13;64%

Oakland;Cloudy;59;SSE;5;82%

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;63;W;9;72%

Ontario;Mostly clear;65;WSW;6;32%

Oroville;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;62;W;13;74%

Palm Springs;Clear;70;Calm;0;14%

Palmdale;Sunny;56;Calm;0;30%

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;56;Calm;0;71%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;63;WNW;5;67%

Porterville;Mostly sunny;64;SSW;3;40%

Ramona;Mostly sunny;68;WNW;7;37%

Redding;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;96%

Riverside;Mostly clear;73;W;7;15%

Riverside March;Clear;70;NE;5;12%

Sacramento;Cloudy;58;WSW;5;69%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;53;NNW;5;89%

Salinas;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;55%

San Bernardino;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;25%

San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;63;SSW;8;59%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;66;NNW;13;64%

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;64;W;8;60%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;65;NW;13;44%

San Francisco;Cloudy;59;SSE;6;78%

San Jose;Cloudy;63;SSW;8;57%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;14;74%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;61;SW;9;79%

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;52;NE;6;30%

Santa Ana;Mostly clear;63;W;5;58%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;63;WSW;8;69%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;9;69%

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;67;WSW;3;58%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;58;SSE;7;74%

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;63;W;10;57%

Santee;Clear;64;W;8;39%

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;47;SW;9;28%

Stockton;Cloudy;59;WSW;3;66%

Thermal;Clear;73;NW;3;13%

Truckee-Tahoe;Clear;46;SSW;3;29%

Twentynine Palms;Clear;60;NE;4;23%

Ukiah;Cloudy;55;SSE;9;83%

Vacaville;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;72;S;7;23%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;6;77%

Victorville;Clear;58;Calm;0;29%

Visalia;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;59%

Watsonville;Cloudy;57;W;5;66%

