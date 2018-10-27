CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Saturday, October 27, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly sunny;33;Calm;0;91%
Arcata;Partly sunny;57;SE;3;96%
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;60;E;4;55%
Avalon;Sunny;74;N;3;16%
Bakersfield;Sunny;58;Calm;0;64%
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;86%
Big Bear City;Sunny;32;Calm;0;66%
Bishop;Partly sunny;43;NNW;5;47%
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;5;41%
Blythe;Sunny;68;Calm;1;31%
Burbank;Mostly cloudy;62;N;3;53%
Camarillo;Partly sunny;54;ENE;5;66%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;57;Calm;0;76%
Campo;Sunny;53;NE;5;36%
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;52;NNE;6;96%
Chico;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;2;57%
China Lake;Partly sunny;48;Calm;0;34%
Chino;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;1;53%
Concord;Mostly cloudy;54;W;2;80%
Corona;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;93%
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;56;S;12;96%
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;55;W;9;35%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;47;WNW;5;31%
El Centro;Partly sunny;62;WSW;3;37%
Eureka;Mostly sunny;57;SSE;4;95%
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;56;SE;3;66%
Fullerton;Fog;59;Calm;0;71%
Hanford;Mostly sunny;49;E;3;92%
Hawthorne;Fog;62;Calm;0;93%
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;56;ESE;3;77%
Imperial;Partly sunny;62;WSW;3;37%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;59;E;3;100%
Lancaster;Sunny;43;Calm;0;39%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;65%
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;87%
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;76%
Lompoc;Sunny;45;E;3;92%
Long Beach;Partly sunny;58;Calm;0;93%
Los Alamitos;Fog;58;Calm;0;93%
Los Angeles;Fog;60;Calm;0;89%
Los Angeles Downtown;Fog;60;Calm;0;89%
Madera;Mostly sunny;56;Calm;0;61%
Mammoth;Sunny;40;S;2;91%
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;3;77%
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;52;Calm;0;76%
Merced;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;79%
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;79%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;57;NE;3;74%
Modesto;Partly sunny;51;ESE;6;92%
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%
Mojave;Sunny;54;NW;7;30%
Montague;Sunny;39;Calm;0;85%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;50;E;3;89%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;39;Calm;0;85%
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;54;N;3;86%
Needles;Sunny;62;NW;5;30%
North Island;Partly sunny;65;N;3;80%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;3;91%
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;52;NNE;6;96%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;1;53%
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;56;E;3;71%
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;82%
Palm Springs;Sunny;69;NNW;8;26%
Palmdale;Sunny;51;SSW;5;45%
Paso Robles;Sunny;46;Calm;0;76%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;51;Calm;0;82%
Porterville;Sunny;55;E;3;68%
Ramona;Sunny;49;SE;3;70%
Redding;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;79%
Riverside;Sunny;57;ENE;3;68%
Riverside March;Sunny;49;Calm;0;84%
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;86%
Salinas;Mostly sunny;52;SE;5;86%
San Bernardino;Sunny;59;ENE;3;44%
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;87%
San Diego;Partly sunny;65;N;3;80%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;57;SE;7;86%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;58;N;3;90%
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;2;92%
San Jose;Partly sunny;54;SSW;3;86%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;86%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;58;S;7;60%
Sandberg;Sunny;69;WNW;5;17%
Santa Ana;Fog;62;NNW;2;66%
Santa Barbara;Fog;57;NE;5;100%
Santa Maria;Sunny;51;SE;5;89%
Santa Monica;Fog;62;N;5;67%
Santa Rosa;Fog;47;Calm;0;100%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;46;Calm;0;75%
Santee;Sunny;55;Calm;0;76%
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;85%
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%
Thermal;Sunny;62;N;5;43%
Truckee-Tahoe;Intermittent clouds;28;Calm;0;100%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;62;W;5;32%
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;89%
Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;59;N;3;57%
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;49;SE;5;96%
Victorville;Sunny;52;S;7;44%
Visalia;Sunny;52;Calm;0;80%
Watsonville;Partly sunny;49;N;5;92%
