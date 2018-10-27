CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Saturday, October 27, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly sunny;33;Calm;0;91%

Arcata;Partly sunny;57;SE;3;96%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;60;E;4;55%

Avalon;Sunny;74;N;3;16%

Bakersfield;Sunny;58;Calm;0;64%

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;86%

Big Bear City;Sunny;32;Calm;0;66%

Bishop;Partly sunny;43;NNW;5;47%

Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;5;41%

Blythe;Sunny;68;Calm;1;31%

Burbank;Mostly cloudy;62;N;3;53%

Camarillo;Partly sunny;54;ENE;5;66%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;57;Calm;0;76%

Campo;Sunny;53;NE;5;36%

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;52;NNE;6;96%

Chico;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;2;57%

China Lake;Partly sunny;48;Calm;0;34%

Chino;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;1;53%

Concord;Mostly cloudy;54;W;2;80%

Corona;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;93%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;56;S;12;96%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;55;W;9;35%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;47;WNW;5;31%

El Centro;Partly sunny;62;WSW;3;37%

Eureka;Mostly sunny;57;SSE;4;95%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;56;SE;3;66%

Fullerton;Fog;59;Calm;0;71%

Hanford;Mostly sunny;49;E;3;92%

Hawthorne;Fog;62;Calm;0;93%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;56;ESE;3;77%

Imperial;Partly sunny;62;WSW;3;37%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;59;E;3;100%

Lancaster;Sunny;43;Calm;0;39%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;65%

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;87%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;76%

Lompoc;Sunny;45;E;3;92%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;58;Calm;0;93%

Los Alamitos;Fog;58;Calm;0;93%

Los Angeles;Fog;60;Calm;0;89%

Los Angeles Downtown;Fog;60;Calm;0;89%

Madera;Mostly sunny;56;Calm;0;61%

Mammoth;Sunny;40;S;2;91%

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;3;77%

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;52;Calm;0;76%

Merced;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;79%

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;79%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;57;NE;3;74%

Modesto;Partly sunny;51;ESE;6;92%

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%

Mojave;Sunny;54;NW;7;30%

Montague;Sunny;39;Calm;0;85%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;50;E;3;89%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;39;Calm;0;85%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;54;N;3;86%

Needles;Sunny;62;NW;5;30%

North Island;Partly sunny;65;N;3;80%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;3;91%

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;52;NNE;6;96%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;1;53%

Oroville;Mostly cloudy;56;E;3;71%

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;82%

Palm Springs;Sunny;69;NNW;8;26%

Palmdale;Sunny;51;SSW;5;45%

Paso Robles;Sunny;46;Calm;0;76%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;51;Calm;0;82%

Porterville;Sunny;55;E;3;68%

Ramona;Sunny;49;SE;3;70%

Redding;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;79%

Riverside;Sunny;57;ENE;3;68%

Riverside March;Sunny;49;Calm;0;84%

Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;86%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;52;SE;5;86%

San Bernardino;Sunny;59;ENE;3;44%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;87%

San Diego;Partly sunny;65;N;3;80%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;57;SE;7;86%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;58;N;3;90%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;2;92%

San Jose;Partly sunny;54;SSW;3;86%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;86%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;58;S;7;60%

Sandberg;Sunny;69;WNW;5;17%

Santa Ana;Fog;62;NNW;2;66%

Santa Barbara;Fog;57;NE;5;100%

Santa Maria;Sunny;51;SE;5;89%

Santa Monica;Fog;62;N;5;67%

Santa Rosa;Fog;47;Calm;0;100%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;46;Calm;0;75%

Santee;Sunny;55;Calm;0;76%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;85%

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%

Thermal;Sunny;62;N;5;43%

Truckee-Tahoe;Intermittent clouds;28;Calm;0;100%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;62;W;5;32%

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;89%

Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;59;N;3;57%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;49;SE;5;96%

Victorville;Sunny;52;S;7;44%

Visalia;Sunny;52;Calm;0;80%

Watsonville;Partly sunny;49;N;5;92%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather