CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;71;SW;5;28%

Arcata;Cloudy;61;NW;4;98%

Auburn;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;35%

Avalon;Sunny;77;WSW;6;31%

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;80;WNW;9;32%

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;31%

Big Bear City;Sunny;61;Calm;0;23%

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;10;13%

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;67;N;6;35%

Blythe;Clear;85;N;5;20%

Burbank;Sunny;82;SE;7;37%

Camarillo;Partly sunny;74;S;7;59%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;76;W;9;65%

Campo;Mostly sunny;83;E;17;13%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;90%

Chico;Mostly cloudy;79;N;6;25%

China Lake;Mostly cloudy;86;ENE;6;9%

Chino;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;10;36%

Concord;Sunny;83;NNE;3;27%

Corona;Mostly sunny;85;WNW;9;36%

Crescent City;Cloudy;58;NW;5;96%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;86;E;6;11%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;8%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;92;W;6;13%

Eureka;Cloudy;60;WNW;3;95%

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;33%

Fresno;Cloudy;81;WNW;3;27%

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;84;WSW;9;31%

Hanford;Cloudy;81;N;3;35%

Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;70;W;9;72%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;74;W;7;45%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;92;W;6;13%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;66;W;7;86%

Lancaster;Sunny;83;Calm;0;11%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;NNW;6;26%

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;33%

Livermore;Mostly sunny;81;E;6;31%

Lompoc;Sunny;67;W;10;72%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;79;NW;12;44%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;79;NW;12;44%

Los Angeles;Sunny;72;Calm;0;63%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;72;Calm;0;63%

Madera;Sunny;82;WNW;5;30%

Mammoth;Cloudy;64;WNW;4;41%

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;32%

Mather AFB;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;33%

Merced;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;6;30%

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;81;NW;6;30%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;7;55%

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;80;NW;7;30%

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;6;47%

Mojave;Sunny;81;Calm;0;11%

Montague;Cloudy;73;NW;3;29%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;65;Calm;0;70%

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;32%

Napa County;Sunny;71;N;8;54%

Needles;Sunny;90;NNE;8;10%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;12;72%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;8;67%

Oceanside;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;90%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;10;36%

Oroville;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;35%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;W;7;81%

Palm Springs;Sunny;95;E;8;11%

Palmdale;Sunny;84;Calm;0;13%

Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;9;19%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;64;W;6;86%

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;82;NW;5;30%

Ramona;Mostly sunny;85;NW;12;25%

Redding;Mostly sunny;82;SE;5;24%

Riverside;Partly sunny;89;W;14;23%

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;88;WNW;10;14%

Sacramento;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;34%

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;34%

Salinas;Sunny;68;NW;9;60%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;9;11%

San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;73;N;3;49%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;12;72%

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;71;W;9;70%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;13;42%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;9;72%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;9;43%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;75;NNW;15;35%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;95%

Sandberg;Sunny;77;ENE;7;13%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;76;SW;7;62%

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;WSW;6;67%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;71;NW;7;62%

Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;83%

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;33%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;W;10;29%

Santee;Mostly sunny;84;W;12;30%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;63;NNE;3;31%

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;82;WNW;6;28%

Thermal;Sunny;94;SE;7;13%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;70;W;10;30%

Twentynine Palms;Clear;82;NNE;6;17%

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;82;N;7;28%

Vacaville;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;31%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;92;S;8;14%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;NNW;9;72%

Victorville;Sunny;83;N;7;13%

Visalia;Cloudy;81;WNW;5;33%

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;71;S;5;60%

_____

