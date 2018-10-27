CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Friday, October 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;71;SW;5;28%
Arcata;Cloudy;61;NW;4;98%
Auburn;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;35%
Avalon;Sunny;77;WSW;6;31%
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;80;WNW;9;32%
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;31%
Big Bear City;Sunny;61;Calm;0;23%
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;10;13%
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;67;N;6;35%
Blythe;Clear;85;N;5;20%
Burbank;Sunny;82;SE;7;37%
Camarillo;Partly sunny;74;S;7;59%
Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;76;W;9;65%
Campo;Mostly sunny;83;E;17;13%
Carlsbad;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;90%
Chico;Mostly cloudy;79;N;6;25%
China Lake;Mostly cloudy;86;ENE;6;9%
Chino;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;10;36%
Concord;Sunny;83;NNE;3;27%
Corona;Mostly sunny;85;WNW;9;36%
Crescent City;Cloudy;58;NW;5;96%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;86;E;6;11%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;8%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;92;W;6;13%
Eureka;Cloudy;60;WNW;3;95%
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;33%
Fresno;Cloudy;81;WNW;3;27%
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;84;WSW;9;31%
Hanford;Cloudy;81;N;3;35%
Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;70;W;9;72%
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;74;W;7;45%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;92;W;6;13%
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;66;W;7;86%
Lancaster;Sunny;83;Calm;0;11%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;NNW;6;26%
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;33%
Livermore;Mostly sunny;81;E;6;31%
Lompoc;Sunny;67;W;10;72%
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;79;NW;12;44%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;79;NW;12;44%
Los Angeles;Sunny;72;Calm;0;63%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;72;Calm;0;63%
Madera;Sunny;82;WNW;5;30%
Mammoth;Cloudy;64;WNW;4;41%
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;32%
Mather AFB;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;33%
Merced;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;6;30%
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;81;NW;6;30%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;7;55%
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;80;NW;7;30%
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;6;47%
Mojave;Sunny;81;Calm;0;11%
Montague;Cloudy;73;NW;3;29%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;65;Calm;0;70%
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;32%
Napa County;Sunny;71;N;8;54%
Needles;Sunny;90;NNE;8;10%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;12;72%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;8;67%
Oceanside;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;90%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;10;36%
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;35%
Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;W;7;81%
Palm Springs;Sunny;95;E;8;11%
Palmdale;Sunny;84;Calm;0;13%
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;9;19%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;64;W;6;86%
Porterville;Mostly cloudy;82;NW;5;30%
Ramona;Mostly sunny;85;NW;12;25%
Redding;Mostly sunny;82;SE;5;24%
Riverside;Partly sunny;89;W;14;23%
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;88;WNW;10;14%
Sacramento;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;34%
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;34%
Salinas;Sunny;68;NW;9;60%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;9;11%
San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;73;N;3;49%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;12;72%
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;71;W;9;70%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;13;42%
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;9;72%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;9;43%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;75;NNW;15;35%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;95%
Sandberg;Sunny;77;ENE;7;13%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;76;SW;7;62%
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;WSW;6;67%
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;71;NW;7;62%
Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;83%
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;33%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;W;10;29%
Santee;Mostly sunny;84;W;12;30%
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;63;NNE;3;31%
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;82;WNW;6;28%
Thermal;Sunny;94;SE;7;13%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;70;W;10;30%
Twentynine Palms;Clear;82;NNE;6;17%
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;82;N;7;28%
Vacaville;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;31%
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;92;S;8;14%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;NNW;9;72%
Victorville;Sunny;83;N;7;13%
Visalia;Cloudy;81;WNW;5;33%
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;71;S;5;60%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather