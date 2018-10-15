CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Monday, October 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;61;Calm;0;10%
Arcata;Sunny;68;NW;6;41%
Auburn;Sunny;77;WNW;8;9%
Avalon;Sunny;71;NE;8;16%
Bakersfield;Sunny;79;NW;8;12%
Beale AFB;Sunny;81;NW;9;9%
Big Bear City;Sunny;41;ENE;21;14%
Bishop;Sunny;65;N;3;8%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;66;N;3;5%
Blythe;Sunny;78;N;19;15%
Burbank;Sunny;77;NNE;13;5%
Camarillo;Sunny;85;E;23;2%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;82;NNE;12;10%
Campo;Sunny;66;NE;21;13%
Carlsbad;Sunny;84;NE;9;6%
Chico;Sunny;81;WNW;17;4%
China Lake;Sunny;76;N;22;1%
Chino;Sunny;76;NE;19;9%
Concord;Sunny;82;NNW;7;8%
Corona;Sunny;76;NNE;22;7%
Crescent City;Sunny;69;NNW;7;25%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;69;NNE;14;6%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;71;NE;24;3%
El Centro;Sunny;77;NNW;12;11%
Eureka;Sunny;64;NW;6;41%
Fairfield;Sunny;82;NNE;14;6%
Fresno;Sunny;78;SW;7;20%
Fullerton;Sunny;82;Calm;0;4%
Hanford;Sunny;79;WNW;4;12%
Hawthorne;Sunny;82;Calm;0;4%
Hayward;Sunny;80;W;7;13%
Imperial;Sunny;77;NNW;12;11%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;76;NW;15;31%
Lancaster;Sunny;70;ENE;24;3%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;79;N;5;10%
Lincoln;Sunny;81;NW;9;10%
Livermore;Sunny;80;NE;5;8%
Lompoc;Sunny;72;W;16;51%
Long Beach;Sunny;83;NNE;8;4%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;83;NNE;8;4%
Los Angeles;Sunny;82;N;7;4%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;82;N;7;4%
Madera;Sunny;80;Calm;0;21%
Mammoth;Sunny;65;N;5;10%
Marysville;Sunny;82;NW;13;9%
Mather AFB;Sunny;81;SW;6;7%
Merced;Sunny;79;NW;6;17%
Merced (airport);Sunny;79;NW;6;17%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;85;E;10;7%
Modesto;Sunny;78;NW;8;11%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;81;Calm;0;9%
Mojave;Sunny;70;NE;15;3%
Montague;Sunny;66;N;5;11%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;79;WNW;5;32%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;68;N;5;15%
Napa County;Sunny;82;NNE;9;11%
Needles;Sunny;75;N;30;11%
North Island;Mostly sunny;75;W;14;33%
Oakland;Sunny;75;WNW;7;20%
Oceanside;Sunny;84;NE;9;6%
Ontario;Sunny;76;NE;19;9%
Oroville;Sunny;80;WNW;14;10%
Oxnard;Sunny;84;E;21;3%
Palm Springs;Sunny;78;N;18;7%
Palmdale;Sunny;70;ENE;21;4%
Paso Robles;Sunny;85;ENE;8;13%
Point Mugu;Sunny;84;ENE;17;5%
Porterville;Sunny;78;N;7;15%
Ramona;Sunny;76;ENE;13;11%
Redding;Sunny;83;N;12;6%
Riverside;Sunny;75;NNE;15;6%
Riverside March;Sunny;74;N;20;7%
Sacramento;Sunny;81;NW;9;9%
Sacramento International;Sunny;80;NW;15;9%
Salinas;Sunny;78;WNW;13;38%
San Bernardino;Sunny;73;N;24;8%
San Carlos;Sunny;77;N;6;16%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;75;W;14;33%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;80;WNW;7;21%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;82;NE;13;7%
San Francisco;Sunny;74;WNW;7;24%
San Jose;Sunny;80;N;5;10%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;73;NW;18;50%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;76;NNE;13;39%
Sandberg;Sunny;64;E;26;4%
Santa Ana;Sunny;80;NNE;17;7%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;74;WSW;12;40%
Santa Maria;Sunny;74;NW;17;47%
Santa Monica;Sunny;85;NNE;10;3%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;83;WSW;5;9%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;77;WSW;13;35%
Santee;Partly sunny;81;N;13;7%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;57;N;3;15%
Stockton;Sunny;80;NW;6;9%
Thermal;Sunny;80;NW;15;8%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;57;N;9;13%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;70;NE;18;11%
Ukiah;Sunny;84;Calm;0;5%
Vacaville;Sunny;83;NNE;12;7%
Van Nuys;Sunny;81;NNE;18;3%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;69;NNW;12;60%
Victorville;Sunny;64;NNE;17;9%
Visalia;Sunny;78;WNW;5;17%
Watsonville;Sunny;77;WSW;12;23%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather