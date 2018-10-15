CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Monday, October 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;61;Calm;0;10%

Arcata;Sunny;68;NW;6;41%

Auburn;Sunny;77;WNW;8;9%

Avalon;Sunny;71;NE;8;16%

Bakersfield;Sunny;79;NW;8;12%

Beale AFB;Sunny;81;NW;9;9%

Big Bear City;Sunny;41;ENE;21;14%

Bishop;Sunny;65;N;3;8%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;66;N;3;5%

Blythe;Sunny;78;N;19;15%

Burbank;Sunny;77;NNE;13;5%

Camarillo;Sunny;85;E;23;2%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;82;NNE;12;10%

Campo;Sunny;66;NE;21;13%

Carlsbad;Sunny;84;NE;9;6%

Chico;Sunny;81;WNW;17;4%

China Lake;Sunny;76;N;22;1%

Chino;Sunny;76;NE;19;9%

Concord;Sunny;82;NNW;7;8%

Corona;Sunny;76;NNE;22;7%

Crescent City;Sunny;69;NNW;7;25%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;69;NNE;14;6%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;71;NE;24;3%

El Centro;Sunny;77;NNW;12;11%

Eureka;Sunny;64;NW;6;41%

Fairfield;Sunny;82;NNE;14;6%

Fresno;Sunny;78;SW;7;20%

Fullerton;Sunny;82;Calm;0;4%

Hanford;Sunny;79;WNW;4;12%

Hawthorne;Sunny;82;Calm;0;4%

Hayward;Sunny;80;W;7;13%

Imperial;Sunny;77;NNW;12;11%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;76;NW;15;31%

Lancaster;Sunny;70;ENE;24;3%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;79;N;5;10%

Lincoln;Sunny;81;NW;9;10%

Livermore;Sunny;80;NE;5;8%

Lompoc;Sunny;72;W;16;51%

Long Beach;Sunny;83;NNE;8;4%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;83;NNE;8;4%

Los Angeles;Sunny;82;N;7;4%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;82;N;7;4%

Madera;Sunny;80;Calm;0;21%

Mammoth;Sunny;65;N;5;10%

Marysville;Sunny;82;NW;13;9%

Mather AFB;Sunny;81;SW;6;7%

Merced;Sunny;79;NW;6;17%

Merced (airport);Sunny;79;NW;6;17%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;85;E;10;7%

Modesto;Sunny;78;NW;8;11%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;81;Calm;0;9%

Mojave;Sunny;70;NE;15;3%

Montague;Sunny;66;N;5;11%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;79;WNW;5;32%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;68;N;5;15%

Napa County;Sunny;82;NNE;9;11%

Needles;Sunny;75;N;30;11%

North Island;Mostly sunny;75;W;14;33%

Oakland;Sunny;75;WNW;7;20%

Oceanside;Sunny;84;NE;9;6%

Ontario;Sunny;76;NE;19;9%

Oroville;Sunny;80;WNW;14;10%

Oxnard;Sunny;84;E;21;3%

Palm Springs;Sunny;78;N;18;7%

Palmdale;Sunny;70;ENE;21;4%

Paso Robles;Sunny;85;ENE;8;13%

Point Mugu;Sunny;84;ENE;17;5%

Porterville;Sunny;78;N;7;15%

Ramona;Sunny;76;ENE;13;11%

Redding;Sunny;83;N;12;6%

Riverside;Sunny;75;NNE;15;6%

Riverside March;Sunny;74;N;20;7%

Sacramento;Sunny;81;NW;9;9%

Sacramento International;Sunny;80;NW;15;9%

Salinas;Sunny;78;WNW;13;38%

San Bernardino;Sunny;73;N;24;8%

San Carlos;Sunny;77;N;6;16%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;75;W;14;33%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;80;WNW;7;21%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;82;NE;13;7%

San Francisco;Sunny;74;WNW;7;24%

San Jose;Sunny;80;N;5;10%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;73;NW;18;50%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;76;NNE;13;39%

Sandberg;Sunny;64;E;26;4%

Santa Ana;Sunny;80;NNE;17;7%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;74;WSW;12;40%

Santa Maria;Sunny;74;NW;17;47%

Santa Monica;Sunny;85;NNE;10;3%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;83;WSW;5;9%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;77;WSW;13;35%

Santee;Partly sunny;81;N;13;7%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;57;N;3;15%

Stockton;Sunny;80;NW;6;9%

Thermal;Sunny;80;NW;15;8%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;57;N;9;13%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;70;NE;18;11%

Ukiah;Sunny;84;Calm;0;5%

Vacaville;Sunny;83;NNE;12;7%

Van Nuys;Sunny;81;NNE;18;3%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;69;NNW;12;60%

Victorville;Sunny;64;NNE;17;9%

Visalia;Sunny;78;WNW;5;17%

Watsonville;Sunny;77;WSW;12;23%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather