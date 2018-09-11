CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;57;Calm;0;47%

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;2;79%

Auburn;Sunny;79;N;4;23%

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;4;72%

Bakersfield;Sunny;80;SSE;5;25%

Beale AFB;Sunny;74;W;5;44%

Big Bear City;Sunny;61;SW;5;57%

Bishop;Sunny;80;NNE;2;13%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;66;S;9;21%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;98;SSE;7;25%

Burbank;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;67%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;6;65%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;70;SW;7;67%

Campo;Sunny;83;S;3;9%

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;70;S;4;66%

Chico;Sunny;73;Calm;0;30%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;6;12%

Chino;Mostly sunny;77;N;4;56%

Concord;Sunny;71;S;10;40%

Corona;Sunny;71;WNW;3;70%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;6;92%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;90;W;16;11%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;86;SW;16;11%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;92;SE;6;35%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;4;82%

Fairfield;Sunny;71;SW;12;43%

Fresno;Sunny;78;SSE;7;31%

Fullerton;Cloudy;71;N;4;66%

Hanford;Sunny;79;NNE;3;33%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;72%

Hayward;Sunny;64;W;9;62%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;92;SE;6;35%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;69;WSW;5;66%

Lancaster;Sunny;86;W;25;12%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;78;N;2;29%

Lincoln;Sunny;75;SSE;3;35%

Livermore;Sunny;68;W;6;50%

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;83%

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;5;67%

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;6;68%

Los Angeles;Sunny;76;N;3;59%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;76;N;3;59%

Madera;Sunny;79;W;3;35%

Mammoth;Sunny;61;NNW;4;44%

Marysville;Sunny;74;SW;6;42%

Mather AFB;Sunny;71;SSE;6;48%

Merced;Sunny;75;N;2;47%

Merced (airport);Sunny;75;N;2;47%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;73;N;3;59%

Modesto;Sunny;76;NW;6;32%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;66;N;2;67%

Mojave;Sunny;87;WNW;4;10%

Montague;Mostly sunny;59;NNW;5;55%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;6;67%

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;60;N;6;49%

Napa County;Sunny;70;SSW;4;47%

Needles;Mostly sunny;97;E;6;13%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;6;72%

Oakland;Sunny;64;WNW;6;63%

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;70;S;4;66%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;77;N;4;56%

Oroville;Sunny;76;SSW;3;38%

Oxnard;Cloudy;70;NE;6;74%

Palm Springs;Sunny;91;N;3;15%

Palmdale;Sunny;84;W;10;17%

Paso Robles;Sunny;67;Calm;0;53%

Point Mugu;Cloudy;72;NNE;4;66%

Porterville;Sunny;78;WSW;5;37%

Ramona;Sunny;75;Calm;0;33%

Redding;Partly sunny;76;N;1;25%

Riverside;Sunny;70;W;5;72%

Riverside March;Sunny;74;N;3;47%

Sacramento;Sunny;68;N;3;58%

Sacramento International;Sunny;72;NW;5;46%

Salinas;Mostly cloudy;61;N;2;78%

San Bernardino;Sunny;74;WNW;4;55%

San Carlos;Sunny;66;WNW;3;63%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;6;72%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;70;Calm;0;59%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;69;N;3;64%

San Francisco;Sunny;63;NW;7;62%

San Jose;Sunny;67;N;2;59%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;60;N;1;78%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;67;ESE;8;78%

Sandberg;Sunny;72;N;12;27%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;75;NNW;5;58%

Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;4;83%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;64;W;1;73%

Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;74;N;5;61%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;68;SSW;5;48%

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;63;W;1;86%

Santee;Sunny;72;Calm;0;56%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;69;SSW;6;12%

Stockton;Sunny;75;NNW;3;35%

Thermal;Sunny;92;S;5;17%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;61;N;1;25%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;93;WSW;4;17%

Ukiah;Sunny;68;N;4;38%

Vacaville;Sunny;73;N;2;44%

Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;73;N;4;66%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;58;N;2;91%

Victorville;Sunny;83;S;6;22%

Visalia;Sunny;74;S;3;48%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;1;84%

