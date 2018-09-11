CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Tuesday, September 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;57;Calm;0;47%
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;2;79%
Auburn;Sunny;79;N;4;23%
Avalon;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;4;72%
Bakersfield;Sunny;80;SSE;5;25%
Beale AFB;Sunny;74;W;5;44%
Big Bear City;Sunny;61;SW;5;57%
Bishop;Sunny;80;NNE;2;13%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;66;S;9;21%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;98;SSE;7;25%
Burbank;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;67%
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;6;65%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;70;SW;7;67%
Campo;Sunny;83;S;3;9%
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;70;S;4;66%
Chico;Sunny;73;Calm;0;30%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;6;12%
Chino;Mostly sunny;77;N;4;56%
Concord;Sunny;71;S;10;40%
Corona;Sunny;71;WNW;3;70%
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;6;92%
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;90;W;16;11%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;86;SW;16;11%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;92;SE;6;35%
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;4;82%
Fairfield;Sunny;71;SW;12;43%
Fresno;Sunny;78;SSE;7;31%
Fullerton;Cloudy;71;N;4;66%
Hanford;Sunny;79;NNE;3;33%
Hawthorne;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;72%
Hayward;Sunny;64;W;9;62%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;92;SE;6;35%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;69;WSW;5;66%
Lancaster;Sunny;86;W;25;12%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;78;N;2;29%
Lincoln;Sunny;75;SSE;3;35%
Livermore;Sunny;68;W;6;50%
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;83%
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;5;67%
Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;6;68%
Los Angeles;Sunny;76;N;3;59%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;76;N;3;59%
Madera;Sunny;79;W;3;35%
Mammoth;Sunny;61;NNW;4;44%
Marysville;Sunny;74;SW;6;42%
Mather AFB;Sunny;71;SSE;6;48%
Merced;Sunny;75;N;2;47%
Merced (airport);Sunny;75;N;2;47%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;73;N;3;59%
Modesto;Sunny;76;NW;6;32%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;66;N;2;67%
Mojave;Sunny;87;WNW;4;10%
Montague;Mostly sunny;59;NNW;5;55%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;6;67%
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;60;N;6;49%
Napa County;Sunny;70;SSW;4;47%
Needles;Mostly sunny;97;E;6;13%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;6;72%
Oakland;Sunny;64;WNW;6;63%
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;70;S;4;66%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;77;N;4;56%
Oroville;Sunny;76;SSW;3;38%
Oxnard;Cloudy;70;NE;6;74%
Palm Springs;Sunny;91;N;3;15%
Palmdale;Sunny;84;W;10;17%
Paso Robles;Sunny;67;Calm;0;53%
Point Mugu;Cloudy;72;NNE;4;66%
Porterville;Sunny;78;WSW;5;37%
Ramona;Sunny;75;Calm;0;33%
Redding;Partly sunny;76;N;1;25%
Riverside;Sunny;70;W;5;72%
Riverside March;Sunny;74;N;3;47%
Sacramento;Sunny;68;N;3;58%
Sacramento International;Sunny;72;NW;5;46%
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;61;N;2;78%
San Bernardino;Sunny;74;WNW;4;55%
San Carlos;Sunny;66;WNW;3;63%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;6;72%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;70;Calm;0;59%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;69;N;3;64%
San Francisco;Sunny;63;NW;7;62%
San Jose;Sunny;67;N;2;59%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;60;N;1;78%
San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;67;ESE;8;78%
Sandberg;Sunny;72;N;12;27%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;75;NNW;5;58%
Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;4;83%
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;64;W;1;73%
Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;74;N;5;61%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;68;SSW;5;48%
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;63;W;1;86%
Santee;Sunny;72;Calm;0;56%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;69;SSW;6;12%
Stockton;Sunny;75;NNW;3;35%
Thermal;Sunny;92;S;5;17%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;61;N;1;25%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;93;WSW;4;17%
Ukiah;Sunny;68;N;4;38%
Vacaville;Sunny;73;N;2;44%
Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;73;N;4;66%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;58;N;2;91%
Victorville;Sunny;83;S;6;22%
Visalia;Sunny;74;S;3;48%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;1;84%
_____
